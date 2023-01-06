A former Irish premier league footballer is due to appear in court after being caught with over €4,000 worth of cocaine following a car chase.

The ex-international was arrested after the car he was driving allegedly failed to stop for gardaí in south Dublin in the early hours of Friday morning.

The vehicle was pursued from Crumlin and broke a number of red lights before stopping in the Chapelizod area.

The driver and a male passenger exited the car and fled but were arrested following a brief foot chase.

During a search of the car gardaí recovered around €4,500 worth of cocaine from the glove box.

A number of other items, including gloves and a baton, are also understood to have been discovered in the vehicle.

Both men were arrested and brought to Crumlin garda station where they were quizzed on suspicion of possession of drugs for the purpose of sale and supply.

The ex-premier league star is also being investigated for dangerous driving offences. It's understood the man he was with has an address in south Dublin and is also known to gardaí for drug dealing.

Both will appear before Dublin district court at a later date and are expected to face charges including road traffic offences and being in possession of drugs for the purpose of sale and supply.

A garda spokesman said: "Gardaí arrested two men (aged in their 30s) in the early hours of Friday morning, 6th January 2023 in relation to incidents of dangerous driving in Dublin 12. A quantity of drugs was also recovered from the offending vehicle.

"Both men were detained in Crumlin Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 and have been charged in relation to this.

"They have since been bailed and are due to appear before court at a later date."