Ex-head of vulture fund denies model’s claims of sex abuse 

The former head of Apollo Global Management, one of the most prominent vulture funds that swept into Ireland after the 2008 crash, has strongly rejected claims by a Russian model who accused him of defamation and subjecting her to sexual violence, calling her accusations “a work of fiction” in a US court case that has rocked Wall Street.

Billionaire former Apollo chief Leon Black is reported to have offered model Guzel Ganieva $100,000 a month for 15 years at the end of what he has told a US court was their consensual relationship.

Apollo Global is best known in Ireland for buying up hundreds of millions of euro of distressed mortgages at knock-down prices including from the former Bank of Scotland Ireland in the wake of the financial crisis.

Apollo’s Irish unit, Tanager, was involved in some of the most high-profile debt cases of the crash, including repossessing the Clontarf property of restaurateur Ronan Ryan and television presenter and former Miss Ireland Pamela Flood over €1.2m of debt.

Tanager was also the major creditor of one-time RTÉ stars Frank McNamara and Theresa Lowe, and had to write-off €1.7m off their €2.2m mortgage of as part of their court sanctioned personal insolvency arrangement.

Mr Black stood down from Apollo earlier this year and is now arguably best known for his association with the late Jeffrey Epstein who died in a US jail in 2019 awaiting trial on federal sex trafficking charges.

Mr Black (69) stepped down as Apollo’s chief executive and chairman this year after an independent review by the Dechert law firm said he paid the disgraced financier Epstein $158m for tax and estate planning.

The review found Mr Black was not involved with Epstein’s criminal activities. Mr Black said at the time he deeply regretted his involvement with Epstein.

On Monday, Mr Black said he strongly rejected claims by Ms Ganieva who accused him of defamation and subjecting her to sexual violence, calling her accusations “a work of fiction”.

Mr Black also filed his own defamation lawsuit accusing Ms Ganieva, of running a “blatant” scheme to extort him of at least $100m in exchange for keeping quiet.

Ms Ganieva’s lawsuit and Mr Black’s countersuit in a New York state court in Manhattan seek unspecified damages.

“Right out of the defenc e playbook, Black’s counterclaims are an obvious effort at intimidating Ms Ganieva who will continue to aggressively litigate her claims and hold Black accountable for his heinous conduct,” Ms Ganieva’s lawyer Jeanne Christensen said in a statement.

In her June 1 lawsuit, Ms Ganieva accused Black of lying by denying claims she made on Twitter that he “sexually harassed and abused” her “for years”, when he later told media he had “foolishly had a consensual affair” with her and that she extorted him.