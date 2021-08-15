| 13.6°C Dublin

Ex-Christian Brother faces fresh inquiry over new sex abuse claims

Publicity around court case when Jack Manning was jailed for attacking boys prompts seven more complaints

Thomas O'Callaghan and Kieran Best leaving the Criminal Courts of Justice after the sentence hearing of Jack Manning last month. Picture by Collins Courts Expand

Ali Bracken

Seven more men have complained to gardaí they were sexually assaulted when they were children by a recently imprisoned former Christian Brother, sparking a new inquiry.

The Sunday Independent can reveal officers from Pearse Street garda station in Dublin city centre have launched a new criminal investigation into the crimes of 85-year-old Jack Manning.

It is the fifth Garda investigation into alleged crimes against children committed by Manning.

