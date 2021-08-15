Ex-Christian Brother faces fresh inquiry over new sex abuse claims

Seven more men have complained to gardaí they were sexually assaulted when they were children by a recently imprisoned former Christian Brother, sparking a new inquiry.

The Sunday Independent can reveal officers from Pearse Street garda station in Dublin city centre have launched a new criminal investigation into the crimes of 85-year-old Jack Manning.

It is the fifth Garda investigation into alleged crimes against children committed by Manning.

Three weeks ago, Manning, who left the Christian Brothers in 1977, was jailed for three years for assaulting four of his pupils when they were aged six-eight years old at Westland Row CBS, Dublin 2, in the 1970s.

Manning, of Donnybrook, Dublin, pleaded guilty to nine counts of indecently assaulting the boys.

Security sources say publicity around the case prompted seven more men to allege sexual assault by Manning.

“There is a renewed investigation into the crimes of Jack Manning,” said a senior security source.

"Former students of his saw his conviction in the courts and finally felt in a position to come forward to gardaí and tell their story.

"Statements are in the process of being taken. Another file will be prepared for the DPP. Despite Manning’s age, gardaí are determined to bring all other potential criminal charges against this man. He must be held accountable for his crimes against children.

"Gardaí want any person who was assaulted by Manning to come forward. We will ensure all complaints will be taken seriously and handled with the upmost of sensitivity.”

The four men Manning was convicted of sexually abusing, all now aged in their 50s, gave their victim impact statements at his sentence hearing at Dublin Circuit Criminal Court last month.

They waived their right to anonymity so Manning could be identified.

“It would start by him calling you up to the desk,” Kieran Best told gardaí in a statement. He said Manning would call him up to the front of the class and “interfere” with him for two to three minutes as often as once or twice a week when he was between the ages of seven and eight.

“At the time he had no idea what was happening,” said Antonia Boyle, prosecuting. Mr Best also recalled Manning overseeing a group of boys running around “fully naked” at the school before he towelled them dry and helped them dress.

Manning taught about 35 second-class boys, but was often left in charge of up to 70 boys on days when another teacher was off sick.

That is when seven-year-old Anthony Doherty was exposed to the abuse.

He told gardaí that on six or seven occasions in that school year, Manning took him to the front of the classroom, unzipped his trousers, and put his hands down the front and fondled his genitals.

He recalled walking back to his desk trying to hold his trousers up.

“He was a terrified young boy and felt he could not tell his mother out of fear of the Catholic Church and fear of the Christian Brothers,” said Ms Boyle.

Thomas O’Callaghan spent only one year being taught by Manning but recalled the abuse being “dished out” several times a week, and said he was assaulted in the same way as the others.

“I distinctly remember him pushing his finger inside me,” he told gardaí.

“Sometimes there’d be slagging from other boys, asking: ‘Did you get a bummer?’”

Two weeks ago, this newspaper reported on the extent of Garda investigations into Manning, which began more than a dozen years ago.

Officers at Pearse Street have now launched five separate investigations into his alleged crimes.

They arrested or voluntarily questioned the “arrogant, dislikeable” Manning numerous times over the years.

Investigating detectives were told three times there was inadequate evidence to bring criminal charges, but gardaí were relentless, spurred on as more and more men reported Manning’s abuse.

Eventually, after a fourth investigation, the Director of Public Prosecutions ruled Manning could be charged with the sexual assault of four primary school boys in the 1970s, which he is now imprisoned for.

While statements are currently being taken from the seven men, it is expected Manning will be taken from prison to be questioned as the Garda inquiries progress.

“He thought because of his age, we would stop coming after him, but we kept pursuing him,” said a senior officer, who investigated Manning from day one.

“We have secured convictions in relation to four of his victims and are now pursuing more complaints.

"We will try our best to get more convictions against him now that he is finally locked up. All of his victims deserve that. There is no age limit on justice.”