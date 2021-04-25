| 3.7°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Ex-Bóthar executive Moloney’s home searched in fraud probe

David Moloney denies all allegations. Photo: Sean Curtin Expand

Close

David Moloney denies all allegations. Photo: Sean Curtin

David Moloney denies all allegations. Photo: Sean Curtin

David Moloney denies all allegations. Photo: Sean Curtin

Maeve Sheehan

Gardaí have searched the home of a former chief executive of Bóthar in an escalation of their investigation into allegations of fraud at the charity.

Detectives with the Garda National Bureau of Fraud Investigation called to David Moloney’s home in Newport, Co Tipperary, on Friday and searched for records relevant to their investigation, laptops and mobile phones.

Most Watched

Privacy