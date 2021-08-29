Ewe won’t believe it: Coast guard rescues sheep from Lambay Island after cliff fall

All's wool that ends wool: 'Lucky Louis' on board the Coast Guard vessel Seán Dunne on his way home

The Coast Guard got an unusual call for help on Sunday when they were called out to rescue a sheep from Lambay Island.

The sheep had fallen down a cliff and was stuck.

A Coast Guard boat crew from Howth were headed for the island, where they found the animal had tumbled ten metres down a cliff on the island and had become stuck.

Despite the fall, the sheep – whom the crew nicknamed ‘Lucky Louis’ – was at first uncooperative with the rescue efforts and made for a nearby cave.

However, two of the Coast Guard crew managed to secure the seven-month-old lamb and bring him back to their boat.

Despite some small cuts, he was otherwise in good spirits, the crew reported.

From there the sheep was transported back to the Lambay Island harbour on the Coast Guard boat Seán Dunne and handed over to staff on the island.