Evil killer Hennessy 'went on cocaine and drink-fuelled binge'

Gardaí are investigating reports Jastine Valdez’s killer went on a cocaine and drink binge just hours after he murdered the tragic student.

The Irish Independent can reveal that gardaí were contacted by a south Dublin drug dealer who informed them father-of-two Hennessy contacted them looking for drugs on Saturday night.

The criminal has told investigators he had no drugs to give him. The call was made hours after Hennessy abducted Ms Valdez (24) as she walked to her Enniskerry, Co Wicklow, home on Saturday evening.

Gardaí are now tracing phone records to see if Hennessy procured drugs from another person that night. It has also emerged that Hennessy had been consuming “massive” amounts of alcohol in the weeks leading up to his brutal attack on Ms Valdez and feared his wife was going to leave him and return to her native Wales due to marital difficulties.

Post-mortem results have confirmed Ms Valdez was the victim of manual strangulation. Gardaí believe she fought for her life. Gardaí are still searching for a rucksack and iPad that belonged to the 24-year-old student.

Officers were alerted to the shocking discovery of Ms Valdez’s body when they discovered a heavily bloodstained note in Hennessy’s Nissan SUV after he was shot dead by a south Dublin detective in Cherrywood Business Park on Sunday evening. In the note, detectives were able to decipher the words ‘Puck’s Castle’. Hennessy also apologised for his sickening crime.

This chilling note resulted in the Philippines native’s body being found in dense gorse near Puck’s Castle Lane in Rathmichael, south Dublin, on Monday afternoon.

It can be revealed that after the murder Hennessy went to a pub in his native Ballybrack and spent the evening drinking and attempted to procure cocaine. Investigating officers have gathered CCTV footage of him in the respected pub.

“It is highly unusual for a drug dealer to come forward like this to say someone was looking for drugs but then again this is a highly unusual case,” a source said last night. “This shows how disgusted people, even criminals in the wider community, feel about this vile murder.”

Abducted Officers are now investigating whether the 40-year-old father of two is linked to any other murders or rapes after the apparently random abduction and brutal strangulation of tragic Ms Valdez.

Hennessy abducted Ms Valdez shortly after 6pm on Saturday after bundling her into his black Nissan Qashqai in Enniskerry, Co Wicklow. It is believed she was killed within an hour of being kidnapped and gardaí have not yet established if she was sexually assaulted despite her clothes being “disturbed”. It is likely to be another week before forensics are able to establish if Ms Valdez was sexually assaulted.

Searches continued at Puck’s Castle Lane yesterday as gardaí once again appealed for information in the disturbing case. “We are particularly interested in the movement of a black Nissan Qashqai, registered number 171 D 20419, and the driver of this vehicle Mark Hennessy, between 5pm on Saturday, May 19 and 8pm on Sunday, May 20,” a Garda spokesperson said. Hennessy is described as 1.76m (5ft 9in) tall, of slight build and balding and he was wearing a dark-coloured T- shirt, blue jeans and grey runners at the time.

Gardaí are particularly keen to speak to anyone who was in the Dalkey, Killiney, Ballybrack, Sallynoggin, Cherrywood and Rathmichael areas of south Dublin around the time of Ms Valdez’s abduction and last Sunday. A spokesperson added: “The car [Hennessy’s] may have stopped at restaurants, cafés, petrol station shops or bars in those areas. If you travelled in this part of Co Dublin between Saturday and Sunday evenings and you have a dash cam fitted please contact us and make the footage available to investigators.” Because of the seemingly random nature of this murder, gardaí will investigate whether Hennessy has been involved in previous unsolved crimes of this murder.

