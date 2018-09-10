Eviction notices served on homeless living in tents in Cork city

Eviction notices have been served on a number of homeless people living in what has been dubbed 'Tentsville' on Cork's city centre quays.

The tents - erected on a piece of open quay directly opposite Cork's Busaras - have sparked a heated debate in Cork over resources for homeless support services and the need to maintain the image of the city centre.

Eviction notices were served on individuals living in a series of tents along St Patrick's Quay - but they have vowed to stay until they are given somewhere acceptable to move to.

Unless the individuals agree to move, they face having their tents confiscated by city officials.

One man has been living in a tent at the site for almost eight months.

"They couldn't look us in the eye when they served the notices," one homeless woman said.

Another man swapped his camping-style tent for a large marquee-type structure which he said was more comfortable.

The number of tents erected along the open quay - just metres from St Patrick's Bridge - has prompted the area to be dubbed 'Tentsville'.

Cork Simon has been engaging with those living in the tents for some time. However, major safety concerns have been raised given that the tents are just metres from the open river - and both politicians and business leaders have expressed concern over the public image it is giving the city centre.

On some evenings, up to a dozen people are sleeping in the tents. Today, Tanaiste Simon Coveney said he was assured by Cork City Council that emergency accommodation is available and no one should be sleeping in a tent by the open river.

"I am told very clearly from City Hall that there is emergency accommodation for people who find themselves homeless in Cork," he said.

"I think there is obviously a responsibility on the State to make sure there is emergency accommodation is available and that nobody has to sleep on the street.

"Certainly nobody has to sleep in a tent by the river either.

"The Government has made a lot of financial resources available to local authorities to make sure that is the case," the Tanaiste insisted.

Online Editors