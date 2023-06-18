‘Everything’s getting destroyed’ – Water rains down inside Dunnes Stores in Tralee amid freak flood
Tralee was particularly affected by heavy rain on Saturday afternoon, with significant damage caused to buildings in the town, including the collapse of a roof on the Dunnes Stores premises on North Circular Road.
It is understood that the store had to be evacuated as a result of the damage.
Much of the shop was also flooded. Nobody was injured but there has been significant damage to one of the busiest shops in the town.