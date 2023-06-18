'Everything's getting destroyed' - Water rains down inside a Dunnes Stores in Tralee amid freak flood
Tralee was particularly affected by heavy rain on Saturday afternoon, with significant damage caused to buildings in the town, including the collapse of a roof on the Dunnes Stores premises on North Circular Road. It is understood that the store had to be evacuated as a result of the damage. Much of the shop was also flooded. Nobody was injured but there has been significant damage to one of the busiest shops in the town.