Everything you need to know about the political wrangling at the heart of the Séamus Woulfe Golfgate controversy

Séamus Woulfe was appointed to the Supreme Court in July

Hugh O'Connell

As Justice Minister Helen McEntee agrees to answer Dáil questions about the appointment of former Attorney General to the Supreme Court, here’s your guide to the ongoing fallout from the Golfgate affair

What’s going on?

Justice Minister Helen McEntee has agreed to answer questions in the Dáil this week about the appointment of former attorney Séamus Woulfe to the Supreme Court last July. This follows days of the opposition parties and groupings demanding she do so and an increasingly fraught row with the Government over the format in which she would do this.

