Everything you need to know about the Helen McEntee and Séamus Woulfe saga ahead of Dáil showdown

Séamus Woulfe was appointed to the Supreme Court in July Expand

Hugh O'Connell

As Justice Minister Helen McEntee prepares to answer Dáil questions about the appointment of the former attorney general Seamus Woulfe to the Supreme Court, here’s your guide to the ongoing fallout from the Golfgate affair.

What’s been happening?

Ms McEntee has agreed to make a Dáíl statement and answer questions about the process behind the appointment of Mr Justice Woulfe to the Supreme Court last July. This follows days of the opposition parties and groupings demanding she do so and a row with the Government over the format in which she would do this.

