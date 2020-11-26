As Justice Minister Helen McEntee prepares to answer Dáil questions about the appointment of the former attorney general Seamus Woulfe to the Supreme Court, here’s your guide to the ongoing fallout from the Golfgate affair.

What’s been happening?

Ms McEntee has agreed to make a Dáíl statement and answer questions about the process behind the appointment of Mr Justice Woulfe to the Supreme Court last July. This follows days of the opposition parties and groupings demanding she do so and a row with the Government over the format in which she would do this.

What had the Government been proposing?

Ms McEntee offered to address the issue by bringing forward her next session of priority questions, a format where ministers answer pre-submitted questions from TDs. But the opposition said this was insufficient given the scale of the controversy.

The Coalition says it has “grave concerns” around the manner of the debate the opposition wants with Tánaiste Leo Varadkar saying it would lead to TDs discussing “the merits and demerits of different candidates'' and that it “would undermine the judiciary”.

How did the row escalate in recent days?

Opposition parties repeatedly called votes on the Order of Business, the Dáil’s daily agenda, and said they would do it every week until Ms McEntee agreed to answer questions in the format they were demanding.

They also withdrew from the Dáil business committee, effectively collapsing the body that sets the weekly agenda. There was a further escalation of the stand-off on Wednesday morning when the Oireachtas Justice Committee, in a highly unusual move, disputed Government claims that the minister had answered questions about the judicial appointment at a committee hearing last week.

That development appeared to tip the scales and the Government caved on Wednesday afternoon as the Taoiseach confirmed Ms McEntee would answer questions. This caused another row at the reconvened business committee later in the day over the format of the debate proposed by the Government, which the opposition objected to. In the end a full vote of the Dáil vote had to be called which the Government won.

So what happens now?

A debate will take place on the Government's terms in the Dáil at 5.30pm on Thursday. Ms McEntee will make a 10-minute statement followed by 10-minute statements from each of the seven opposition parties and groups. This will be followed by 35 minutes of Q&A with the Minister with five minutes for each party and grouping.

Séamus Woulfe? Wasn’t he at that golf dinner?

Yes. Mr Justice Woulfe attended the infamous Oireachtas Golf Society dinner in August. A review conducted by former Chief Justice Susan Denham found he had broken no law in going to the dinner but concluded he should not have attended. She said he should not have to resign and recommended an informal resolution.

However, the current Chief Justice Frank Clarke expressed the view that Mr Justice Woulfe’s conduct during the Denham review – where he railed against the media and politicians, cast doubt over his public apology, and appeared to not appreciate genuine public concern – had damaged the court and said the embattled judge should resign.

Mr Justice Woulfe is refusing to resign and cannot be forced from office. The Government and most opposition parties have decided against initiating a process of impeachment although a motion to do this has been tabled by RISE-Solidarity-People Before Profit TDs.

What is so controversial about the actual appointment?

Mr Justice Woulfe was appointed to the Supreme Court on July 16 on the recommendation of Ms McEntee, who had been promoted to Cabinet in the new Coalition three weeks earlier. In line with previous appointments, Mr Justice Woulfe, who served as attorney general in the Fine Gael minority government, was the only name brought before ministers.

He had applied for the vacancy through the Judicial Appointments Advisory Board (JAAB) immediately after February’s general election when it appeared Fine Gael was heading out of Government. JAAB forwarded his name to former justice minister Charlie Flanagan in March but no appointment was made as it was an interim government.

But it has emerged in recent weeks that three other judges wrote to the Government, through the AG’s office, to express interest in the vacancy on the State’s highest court.

Ms McEntee said she considered these expressions of interest, along with a so-called standing list of judges eligible for promotion and the JAAB recommendation. Following this she said she considered Séamus Woulfe “to be the best person” for the role on the State’s highest court. She has said she did not discuss other names with the three Coalition leaders or the current Attorney General.

What did the Coalition leaders know about all this?

Taoiseach Micheál Martin has said then attorney general Mr Woulfe’s application to JAAB was discussed by the Coalition leaders shortly before the Government was formed. Tánaiste Leo Varadkar said that in these talks he informed Mr Martin and Green Party leader Eamon Ryan of the JAAB application after the trio had agreed he [Mr Woulfe] would not be reappointed as Attorney General. Mr Martin eventually nominated a new AG, Paul Gallagher, who served under the last Fianna Fáil-led government between 2007 and 2011.

What are the questions the opposition are likely to ask the minister?

Here are four key questions which will likely underpin the opposition’s probing later:

When did Ms McEntee first find out about Mr Woulfe’s interest in the court vacancy?

How did she find out and who told her?

When did she find out about the expressions of interest from other judges and who told her?

Who did she discuss the Supreme Court vacancy with prior to recommending Mr Woulfe’s appointment to the Coalition leaders and then bringing this name to Cabinet?

Was this a deal to put the Fine Gael AG on the State’s top court to make room for a Fianna Fáil lawyer?

No, insists the Government, which has maintained at all times that the appointment was appropriate as Mr Justice Woulfe had gone through the JAAB process. “There was no horse trading involved,” Mr Martin told the Dáil on Tuesday.

What is likely to be the fallout from all this?

In the past ministers being forced to come into the Dáil to answer questions on a matter of concern has tended to be the last act of a political controversy. But time will tell if that is the case with this row. Sinn Féin is already asking fresh questions about the Irish Independent’s report on Wednesday that a Circuit Court judge, who was appointed on the same day as Séamus Woulfe, once worked in former Justice Minister Mr Flanagan’s solicitors’ firm.