Everything you need to know about the Government’s new housing plans

Under the Housing for All scheme, developers and builders will no longer have to pay development levies in building houses and apartments. Photo: Getty Images — © Getty Images

From left, Environment Minister Eamon Ryan, Tánaiste Micheál Martin, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien at the Housing for All briefing at Government Buildings this afternoon. Photo: Careth Chaney/Collins Photos — © Collins Photos

The Cabinet today signed off on a mini-budget package of housing measures to speed up the building of new homes.

The three measures are expected to cost over €1bn and aim to activate around stalled planning permissions around the country.

Cost rental apartments

The Government hopes to build between an extra 4,000 to 6,000 apartments under a major €750m subsidy.

The subsidy will see a payment of up to €150,000 per apartment to builders – however, it will only be available for cost rental apartments.

In cost rental homes, tenants pay rents at least 25pc below market rates and the household must earn less than a net of €53,000 a year.

These homes are delivered by approved housing bodies (AHBs), local authorities and the Land Development Agency (LDA).

Renters here have security of tenure as they can rent indefinitely.

The full details of the new subsidy have not yet been worked out and the Department of Housing has set up a working group.

The working group will establish if there will be a subsidy to developers or if the State will take an equity in the properties built – this is not 100pc clear yet.

It is likely the EU Commission will then have to sign off on the scheme as it involves large amounts of state funds.

The scheme is similar to the Crói Cónaithe Cities scheme, where developers get up to €120,000 per apartment in Dublin and up to €144,000 per apartment outside of the capital to build flats.

The scheme, announced during the launch of Housing for All, aims to deliver 5,000 apartments by 2026.

Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien. Photo: Careth Chaney/Collins Photos — © Collins Photos

Waiving infrastructure fees

Developers and builders will also no longer have to pay development levies in building houses and apartments.

The levies paid by builders are used to connect new homes with roads, water and other services, such as footpaths.

On average, the Government estimates this will save €12,650 in the cost of building a new home.

This measure will cost the taxpayer €380m and builders will only avail of the waived fees if they begin projects this year and finish them by 2025.

Government officials hope this supply measure will send a message to the construction industry to activate building permissions.

Under the Housing for All scheme, developers and builders will no longer have to pay development levies in building houses and apartments. Photo: Getty Images — © Getty Images

Increased grants for vacant properties

The Government also agreed to increase the value of grants for renovating vacant and derelict homes.

Currently, the grants for refurbishing properties are €30,000 under the Crói Cónaithe Towns initiative. This will now be increased to €50,000.

Successful applicants who have been approved for the €30,000 grant, but have not yet drawn it down, can apply for the larger sum.