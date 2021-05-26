Everything you need to know about new dining and pub rules 

As summer is right around the corner and Covid-19 restrictions begin to ease, Failte Ireland has released guidelines for the hospitality industry.

These guidelines are similar to what we saw last summer, however, the €9 ‘substantial meal’ has been scrapped, a move that has been very welcomed from wet pubs.

Time limit

There is no set time limit for outdoor drinks and dining and each establishment can choose if they want a time limit and how long it's for.

There will be a time limit of 105 minutes for indoor dining where tables are less than 2 metres a part.

Restaurants and pubs are to leave 15 minutes between bookings to allow for adequate cleaning and to allow customers to leave and enter, without mixing.

Social distancing

For both outdoor and indoor dining, there must be at least one metre distance between each table.

Failte Ireland has outlined that a two-metre distance between tables is required for indoor dining, unless all other health guidelines are being adhered to, then a one-metre distance will suffice.

Numbers

There is a limit of six people per group.

This limit of six does not include accompanying children aged 12 or younger. The total combined capacity at a table cannot exceed 15 overall.

Closing time

All restaurants and pubs must also clear out customers by 11.30pm.

Other restrictions

Hotels and B&B’s will reopen from June 2, however, services including leisure facilities, indoor restaurants and bar services must be restricted to overnight guests and residents only.

Adrian Cummins, CEO of the Restaurants Association of Ireland (RAI), said restaurants, gastropubs and coffee shops should be allowed reopen from June 2 as well.

He said hotels have an “unfair discriminatory advantage” over restaurants.

“The RAI is very clear here, we want to have the resumption of indoor dining for restaurants, gastropubs and coffee shops on the same day that hotels reopen on the 2nd of June,” Mr Cummins said on RTÉ Radio 1.

“Because, if we move into July as the Tánaiste has alluded to, that has an unfair discriminatory advantage towards hotels and it pushes all these restaurants and gastropubs into a very precarious position that they will lose out one month or nearly six weeks of economic engagement with customers at a vital time during our tourism season.”