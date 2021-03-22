The Tifco Hotel Group will operate the country’s mandatory quarantine regime – with four of its Dublin hotels believed to be earmarked for use.

These are the Hard Rock Hotel and the Clontarf Castle Hotel in Dublin’s city centre, and the Crowne Plaza and the Holiday Express Inn, both located in Santry near Dublin Airport.

How much will the stay be, and do I get to choose my hotel?

The price of mandatory quarantine will not be provided by the state, it must be paid for by the traveller.

The two-week stay will cost just under €2,000 per adult and around €500 for any child over three years old.

A person staying in a quarantine hotel will also not get to choose where they stay, and will be assigned a hotel at random. The cost does not differ depending on the hotel.

Can I leave my hotel room to avail of the hotel's facilities?

The mandatory quarantine list includes 33 countries deemed “high-risk” for Covid-19. It is not believed that those in mandatory quarantine can use any of the amenities mentioned that are not in the bedroom.

Those in quarantine will be allowed to leave their rooms once a day for some exercise or smoking. However, they will not be permitted to leave the grounds of their hotel.

What do we know about the Crowne Plaza?

The Crowne Plaza Hotel is 3.4km from Dublin airport. A one-night stay on a Friday in June 2021 would have cost €151, if the hotel wasn’t being used for mandatory quarantining. The Crowne Plaza is located in Northwood Park, Santry, a seven-minute drive from Dublin Airport.

The four-star hotel has 209 guest rooms. It also has a club lounge, a 1000-seat conference centre, a coffee lounge, a restaurant and a bar, none of which will be available to quarantine guests.

It was taking bookings for essential accommodation up to Saturday, however, now it is “closed for guest stays” believed to be used for mandatory quarantine.

What do we know about the Holiday Inn Express?

The Holiday Inn Express is 3.3km from Dublin airport. A one-night stay on a Friday in June 2021 would have cost €169, if the hotel wasn’t being used for mandatory quarantining. Also located in Northwood, Santry, the Holiday Inn Express is located within 85 acres of mature parkland.

It has 214 bedrooms on-site, all of which are supplied with air-conditioning, heating controls, interactive smart TV’s, blackout windows hades anda workspace - ideal for anyone planning to work throughout mandatory quarantine.

What do we know about the Clontarf Castle Hotel?

The Clontarf Castle Hotel is located in the stunning location of the reworked 12th-century medieval building. Boasting views of mountains and the sea, it was listed in Condé Nast's Readers' Choice top 10 hotels in Ireland. The hotel is 10km from Dublin Airport and a one-night stay on a Friday in June 2021 would have cost €199, if the hotel wasn't being used for mandatory quarantining.

The four-star hotel has 111 rooms, which all include an interactive TV, pillow-top mattresses, air conditioning and heating and tea and coffee making facilities.

What do we know about the Hard Rock Hotel?

This hotel is located 11km from Dublin Airport, and those quarantining in this hotel will have spectacular views of the city. Located next to Dublin Castle and Temple Bar, the Hard Rock hotel has 120 unique rooms that include pieces like retro vinyls and Kurt Cobain’s sweaters.

The city centre hotel was only refurbished last year and the development cost a total of €52 million.

Rooms in the rocking hotel include a flat-screen TV with content mirroring technology, bay windows and rain showers.

On its website, it currently says it's closed due to government restrictions - but it is now believed to be earmarked to become one of Ireland's first mandatory quarantining hotels.

