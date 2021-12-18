Everything you need to know about getting the Covid-19 booster, as jab opens to over-40s

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly last night revealed that from today, people aged 40 and over will be eligible to get a Covid-19 booster shot.

Mr Donnelly said the announcement represented an acceleration of the booster vaccine programme here.

Brian McCraith, the chair, of the High Level Task Force on Covid-19 Vaccination, today said 204,000 boosters had been administered in the last four days.

While 94pc of the adult population has now been vaccinated more than 1.46m booster doses, including third doses for the immunocompromised, have been given to date.





Read More







Read More





Read More

In order to get the booster it must be at least three months after your second jab.

The date of a person’s second Covid jab, or single jab in the case of the Janssen vaccine, is on their Digital Covid Cert.

Booster shots being offered are either the Pfizer or Moderna jabs. The vaccine being offered to an individual will depend on supply.

There are three ways to get the booster shot: wait for an appointment, notified through text message, at a vaccination centre; attend a walk-in booster clinic at a vaccination centre with no appointment needed; book an appointment with a participating pharmacy.

These options are all open to people in the age ranges and cohorts currently being given a booster dose. Some GPs are also vaccinating their patients.

When you get a text message, you do not need to confirm your appointment.

However, to cancel an appointment – for example if you prefer to attend a walk-in centre to get the booster – you can reply to an appointment text with the word 'reject'.

The HSE website advises people to bring photo ID that shows date of birth to an appointment.

Clinical studies show it takes one to two weeks for the booster to work. After this time, the booster is very effective at preventing illness.

According to the HSE, we do not know yet how long booster immunity will last. Clinical studies are ongoing to find this out.

Opening times for vaccination centres vary depending on the location, with some open this weekend. In Dublin, the centre at Croke Park will open on Tuesday and Wednesday from 1.40pm.

City Hall in Cork is open from today until Thursday from 8am. Galway Race Course is open from today until Friday from 8.30am.

Details on the full list of walk in centres offering a booster dose are available on the HSE’s website.

Those who were initially vaccinated in a different country can phone 1800 700 700 to arrange an appointment.

In this case vaccination details including vaccine type, date given and expiry date are required.