Donald Trump will land in Ireland later today following his UK state visit

Donald Trump will land in Ireland later today following his UK state visit

Everything you need to know about Donald Trump's visit to Ireland

* Air Force One is expected to land at Shannon Airport this afternoon.

* The US president and his wife Melania will spend two nights at his Doonbeg hotel and golf resort in Co Clare.

* During his visit, he will hold a bilateral meeting with Taoiseach Leo Varadkar at Shannon Airport.

* The two leaders will discuss the EU and Brexit, as well as international issues.

* Some of these issues will include immigration, trade, US support for Northern Ireland and the EU-US relationship.

* Opponents of the US President predict that thousands of people will take part in protests across Ireland to coincide with Mr Trump's visit.

* The protests have prompted a massive security operation across parts of the country.

* The Donald Trump "baby blimp" is expected to fly over the skies of Dublin at the largest of the demonstrations.

* The Stop Trump Ireland coalition will stage a national protest in Dublin on Thursday at the Garden of Remembrance.

* A Shannonwatch peace camp will be erected at Shannon Airport for the duration of his stay.

* Mr Trump had been due to visit Ireland last November, but the trip was postponed for operational reasons.

Read more: Doonbeg farmers advised not to cut silage or spread slurry during Donald Trump visit

Read more: Trump won't stray far from Doonbeg, but Pól Ó Conghaile has 10 things he could do on his visit Father Ted's House to Loop Head - 10 things for The Donald to do in Clare

Press Association