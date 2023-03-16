| 10.7°C Dublin

Everything you know about St Patrick is wrong: here’s the true story of our patron saint

Patrick was nothing like the elderly bishop of yore cloaked in green 

Stained-glass window of the big fellah, from St Patrick's Church in Junction City, Ohio Expand
A modern-day St P in last year's parade in Dublin. Photo: Getty Expand
&lsquo;Patrick — From Patron Saint to Modern Influencer&rsquo; by Alannah Hopkin is published by New Island Books Expand
Statue of St Patrick in St Patrick's Church in Toronto, Canada. Photo: Creative Touch Imaging Expand

Alannah Hopkin

The people of Ireland tend to assume they know everything there is to know about St Patrick, as it was drummed into them at school.

The official story told is St Patrick was kidnapped as a child and brought to Ireland to work as a herdsman on Mount Slemish, Co Antrim.

