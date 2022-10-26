‘Everything was over in a moment’: friends grieve for Kurdish family killed in Galway motorway tragedy

The deaths of a Kurdish couple and their baby in a horrific motorway crash in Co Galway last year has cast a long shadow of grief across the lives of their friends and family.

The parents and siblings of Dr Karzan Sabah Ahmed, who died with his wife Shahen and their eight-month-old daughter Lina, visited Ireland for the first time after the tragedy.

Dr Ahmed’s friend Rashfan Shoulbakey took them to the crash site on the M6 at Poolboy, Ballinasloe, Co Galway.

It was there that Jonasz Lach drove at speed into the innocent family on August 19, 2021, taking everything from them in a split-second.

Speaking after the inquest into their deaths on Monday, Mr Shoulbakey shook his head and said softly: “All their dreams are gone.”

The family, originally from the Kurdistan region of northern Iraq, had been living in Galway city while Karzan was completing a PhD in environmental science at the University of Galway.

However, Karzan and Shahen had plans to relocate from their home in Riverside to Carlow, where Dr Ahmed had taken up a role with Teagasc.

On the day the tragedy occurred, the family was returning from Carlow, having viewed an apartment they planned to rent.

An inquest into their deaths was held on Monday in Gort, Co Galway. It returned a verdict of accidental death.

It is more than a year since the appalling tragedy, and Mr Shoulbakey still struggles to come to terms with the scale of the brutal loss.

“What happened to Karzan broke my heart and his family’s heart,” he said. “We were family to each other in Ireland.

“Even now, I don’t believe this happened. Karzan had never in his life been drinking or smoking. He was very quiet and very gentle. He always wanted to do the right thing and told the truth to people. He always wanted to be good and helpful to others.

“He was always thinking about his family and wanting to look after them.

“All his dreams for them are gone, and there is nothing left behind him; his wife and his daughter are gone too.”

Standing at the crash site with Dr Ahmed’s parents earlier this year was a moment of great sorrow, but it also brought clarity.

“His father told me that now that he had seen where it happened, he could finally believe it,” Mr Shoulbakey said.

“Karzan wanted to return to Kurdistan in the future but to stay here longer because he loved the Irish people and this country. And Shahen loved to stay here because they had a good life. They were seven years married.

“Baby Lina was very beautiful. She was starting to say ‘mam’ and play games.”

Mr Shoulbakey had been due to travel to Carlow with Dr Ahmed.

“But I had a problem with my car, and he said, ‘No problem, I will go with Shahen and the baby’,” he said.

“The last text message I got from him was at 5.20pm before the accident at 7pm.

“He said he had looked at the accommodation and said, ‘Cross your fingers, I think we will get it’.”

The next morning Mr Shoulbakey heard through a friend that Dr Ahmed had been in an accident.

“He said somebody had died, maybe Karzan or maybe Shahen or Lina, and I got a bad shock.

“I was calling their phones, and there was no answer.

“Straight away, we went to Ballinasloe, and I met a very kind garda. She told me she couldn’t tell me anything and to wait some time, but I asked again about the baby, and

she started to cry and then I knew.

“Then they brought me behind the hospital and showed me their bodies.

“I felt I couldn’t tell the family then, it was so hard. But we did, and they started crying. It was a terrible moment.

“His family had not seen his baby yet, and he was going to go to Kurdistan for Christmas for two weeks, and he was looking forward so much.

“But it never happened for them. Everything was all over in a moment for them. They were all so beautiful.”