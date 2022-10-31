‘Everything she did was for her children’ – cervical cancer campaigner Lynsey Bennett remembered for bravery at funeral mass

The Funeral Service for Longford Cervical Check campaigner Lynsey Bennett, Killeter, Killoe, Co Longford takes place today.Lynsey's Funeral Service took place in St John’s Church, Battery Road… Pic Stephen Collins/Collins Photos

Cervical cancer campaigner Lynsey Bennett has been remembered for her bravery and enduring sense of fun in the face of terminal cancer at her funeral mass.

Ms Bennett (34) who was diagnosed with cervical cancer in 2017, died on Thursday surrounded by family and friends. She leaves behind two beloved daughters Zoe (14) and Hailee (9).

Early last year she settled her High Court action over the alleged misinterpretation of her cervical smear slides.

She had also planned her own funeral and set up a trust fund for her two daughters.

A loved one told the packed St John’s Church of Ireland chapel in Longford: “From a young age Lynsey always wanted to be a mum.

“She was blessed with two beautiful girls, Zoë and Hailee, who she loved dearly.

“They were her two rays of sunshine. “Everything she did was all for them. However, she still made time for her father-daughter days at Longford Town matches and walks…

“The biggest thing about Lynsey was her heart. She was generous, kind and caring…

“As one of her best friends said: ‘She was the first person you could call for absolutely anything.’”

Mourners heard how in the months before her death, Lynsey, who volunteered with young people, had cling to her faith and had sat for bible classes with her parish priest.

But she had never asked the question “Why me,” the service heard and had faced terminal illness with remarkable bravery, asking instead “Why not me?”.

Among mourners were her father Coote, sisters Averyl and Kelley, brother-in-law Craig, nieces Bella and Fiadh, uncle Cecil and his wife Irene, aunts, uncles, cousins Rachael, Jessica and Joe, relatives and a wide circle of friends.

A beautiful photograph of Ms Bennett was placed by her coffin on the altar.

Pop star Una Healy, a close friend attended the funeral.

President Michael D Higgins led tributes to Ms Bennett on Thursday, he said: “People throughout Ireland will have been deeply saddened to hear of the death of Lynsey Bennett.

“All those who watched or heard interviews with Lynsey will have been struck by what an outstanding young woman Lynsey was, driven by a powerful love for her daughters Zoë and Hailee, and by the strength with which she confronted the challenges which she faced.

“What she had to take on, and did so with such conviction and courage, was and will be to the benefit of all women, and thus to all of us.

“I send my deepest condolences to Zoë and Hailee, to her father Coote, to her sisters and to all her family and friends.”

Fellow CervicalCheck campaigner Vicky Phelan on Friday night paid tribute to mum-of-two Lynsey.

“I am very late posting a tribute to @lynseybennettofficial here today because I am not well myself and spent most of the day out at the hospital having a procedure done,” wrote Limerick mum-of two Vicky (46) on Instagram.

“That, unfortunately, is the reality of living with late stage cervical cancer as Lynsey would have known only too well these last few months of her very short life, at only 34 years of age.”

She added: “I am thinking today of Lynsey's two beautiful girls, Zoe and Hailee, who are so very young to have their mother taken away from them. I would also like to sympathise with Lynsey's family and friends.

“I am so very sorry for your loss. Lynsey had an amazing will to live which no doubt kept her alive for as long as she did beyond the 6 month prognosis that she was given.

“Her daughters were able to get some extra precious time to spend with their Mam and make some more memories that they will treasure. May you Rest in Peace Lynsey.”

More to follow...