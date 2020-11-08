‘Everything is going to be alright’ - Family of Gay Byrne mark first anniversary of legendary broadcaster's death with words of Derek Mahon

The family of Gay Byrne drew on the heartening words of the late poet Derek Mahon in a thankful and poignant one-year anniversary notice in this week’s Sunday Independent.

Gay passed away on Novermber 4, 2019 and his family expressed their gratitude for the outpouring of goodwill they have received since the legendary RTÉ presenter's passing.

His family thanked the country for the “countless beautiful cards, letters and good wishes received throughout the year.”

Kathleen Watkins, author and wife of the late Gay, said in a recent Late Late Show interview that she only really knew how loved the broadcaster was when it became public knowledge he was ill.

“We knew that Gay was popular and loved but we didn’t know how much but we do now," she said, later adding: "All during the three years he was so ill people would stop me on the street, men and women, saying tell him we love him.

“It was just so nice and so essentially Irish and warm and genuine and real and sincere. Everything about it was just beautiful."

Gay’s wife Kathleen, and daughters Crona and Suzy paid a special thanks to Archbishop Diarmuid Martin, Fr Leonard Moloney SJ and all at St Mary’s Pro-Cathedral.

The family also extended their gratitude to Prof John McCaffrey, doctors, nurses and all staff at the Mater Hospital, as well all at St Francis’ Hospice and the Irish Cancer Society for the care and support given to Gay.

The relatives of the former powerhouse of Irish radio and television also thanked the Gardaí and Ambulance Service before signing off with a message of positivity, the title of Derek Mahon’s poem: ‘Everything is going to be alright’.

