Everything is awesome as Dublin’s new Lego store prepares to open its doors

Amy Fraser, Lego manager at Lego’s Edinburgh store at Ireland's first Lego store during a media preview event on Grafton Street, Dublin. Gareth Chaney/ Collins Photos

Ireland got its first-ever Lego store today on Dublin’s Grafton Street – and everything looked awesome.

Anticipation is building ahead of the grand opening at 9am tomorrow morning with a wristband queuing system in operation.

Spread out over two levels and covering an area of 405 mt sq, the store features all the best-known Lego products including the Star Wars and Harry Potter collections alongside Duplo and Big Brick.

This is store number 898 in the franchise with the company hoping to open 986 globally by the end of this year.

Huge effort has also been made to make the new venue feel intrinsically Irish. There’s a myriad of Lego-build animated figures including Siobhán, the three-foot high Camogie player that comes with some motion-activated catch-phrases. The store also commissioned a Lego build of the iconic Poolbeg Towers, the Aviva Stadium and a scene depicting the Ha’Penny Bridge complete with two Lego-build buskers.

Natali Stojovic, senior vice-president of retail at Lego, said they wanted to guarantee their flagship store was bespoke to Ireland. Planning for the venue began back in 2020.

“What’s really unique about this store are the stories of Ireland and Dublin,” she told Independent.ie

“What people will find here is a nod to local culture, which we’re really excited about and we do that with our stores. There’s things like the Irish musicians or the Camogie player upstairs and it’s fun to shop in such an environment.”

She cited her personal favourite as the mini-figurine factory where customers got the chance to personalise their own Lego character featuring Irish designs.

There is also a Digibox where people can scan a product box and see how it’s constructed from the very start.

As to why they chose the capital city for their next European store, Isabel Graham, Lego’s head of marketing in Ireland and the UK, said that they have “always had a loyal fan base here.”

“We celebrated the 90th anniversary of Lego last week and having provided 90 years of play to fans, this just seemed like the perfect opportunity and we are really looking forward to welcoming kids and families in for brand experiences,” she said.

And as proof that the store is a huge draw for both youngsters and adults alike, store supervisor Andrew Buttner (26) from Blanchardstown is a self-confessed Adult Fan of Lego (AFOL).

“Six years ago, I really wanted a store in Dublin so I sent an email to Lego saying, ‘I think you should open a store in Dublin and Grafton Street would be a great location.’ They emailed me back and said, ‘We’ll pass it on, who knows what will happen in the future?’ Six years later, here I am working in the store. It’s my dream job,” he said.

He has so much Lego at home he said he’s had to get new shelves for his bedroom and “usually ends up stepping on bricks when I get out of bed.”

