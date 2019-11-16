'Everything in my life is false' - Man’s shock as he learns at 60 he was secretly illegally adopted

For 60 years, the man had been blissfully unaware of the true circumstances of his birth. Happily married with three children, he lived a normal life and built up a thriving business as a tradesman in the west of Ireland.

A work van, with his surname emblazoned on the side, is a familiar sight in his community.

But on October 15 last year, his world would fall apart.

Two social workers informed him the man and woman he had always known as dad and mum, both now dead, were not his real parents at all and that both he and his brother had, in fact, been illegally adopted.

His birth certificate was falsified to say he was their natural child.

It also transpired the date on which he had always celebrated his birthday was not his correct birthday either.

Worse still, his real parents married in 1960, just under two years after he was taken away. They went on to raise two other boys - brothers he never knew he had.

The decades-old secret was revealed last year by Tusla officials following a trawl through the records of St Patrick's Guild, the infamous Catholic adoption society which operated in Blackrock, Dublin.

The man is one of 148 people thought to have been falsely registered as the biological children of their adoptive parents between 1946 and 1969.

The society was run by the Religious Sisters of Charity.

The child and family agency has been endeavouring to contact each and every one of the 148 to inform them and offer support and counselling.

Slowly the details of some of these cases are beginning to emerge in the courts.

Like many others, the tradesman feels lost since learning the truth.

A legal filing describes the "intense confusion of identity" he is now experiencing.

He does not feel either his given name or his true birth name properly identifies him. "I am nobody," he says.

The man ruminates on the fact that everything in his life is "false" and has become totally preoccupied by questions about who he is.

He believes his birth certificate, school registration, marriage certificate and passport are all based on lies.

Another issue of concern for him relates to succession rights, as he inherited the family farm due to his status as a natural child of his adoptive parents.

Details of the man's case emerged in the High Court last week. Because the company which ran the society has gone into voluntary liquidation, the approval of the court is needed before it can be sued.

The man, represented by Damien Tansey Solicitors and barrister Brian Conroy, intends to bring a personal injuries action against the society and was given permission to do so by Ms Justice Miriam O'Regan. He also intends to sue the State, the Adoption Authority and representatives of the religious order. Mr Conroy told the court that, in addition to damages, his client wants a declaration his human rights were breached.

Contacted by the Irish Independent after the brief hearing, the man did not wish to discuss the matter and asked that his privacy be respected.

He has yet to issue the proceedings against St Patrick's.

While he did not wish to do an interview, the toll the revelation has taken on him is abundantly clear from papers filed in court.

One filing speaks of him feeling "intensely shocked" and "distressed".

It says his sleep pattern has been disturbed because thoughts about his identity are always on his mind. Although he manages to function at work, the document said he had suffered multiple panic attacks since being told.

In June, a consultant psychiatrist found him to be tense, agitated, stressed and unable to be happy or enjoy anything.

The psychiatrist concluded that as a result of the "total destruction" of his identity, he had become depressed and was suffering from an adjustment disorder. He was advised to attend a psychotherapist and to continue on anti- depressants and anti-anxiety medication.

In another court filing, the man said he was born at St Rita's, a private nursing home in Ranelagh, Dublin, which was run by midwife Mary Keating.

Unmarried women used to go there to give birth. In many cases the children ended up being illegally adopted.

Indeed, Keating was convicted of falsifying the official birth register and procuring bogus birth certificates in 1965. Despite the seriousness of the crime, she received little more than a slap on the wrist as she was given the benefit of the Probation Act.

The man alleges that about two weeks after he was born St Patrick's Guild wrongfully removed him from his natural mother and gave him to his adoptive parents.

He claims the society and his adoptive parents conspired in the registration of a false birth certificate identifying him as their natural child.

Steps required for a lawful adoption under the 1952 Adoption Act were not taken, there was no adoption order and no adequate or valid consent was given by his birth mother.

According to the filing, the man discovered last year that she had died in 2009 but his birth father was still alive and aged 92.

He subsequently met him and his two birth brothers, but they were "like strangers" to him.

His intended lawsuit is unlikely to be the only one filed in the coming months.

One Dublin law firm, Coleman Legal Partners, said it had 18 clients among the 148.

Quite a few of these are expected to press ahead with legal actions.

Another matter set for the courts is a civil action over a shocking baby mix-up at St Patrick's, revealed earlier this year by the Irish Independent.

In 1966 Helen Maguire, a single mother, briefly gave her newborn baby for safekeeping to nuns at the society.

But DNA tests conducted more than half a century later revealed Christine Skipsey, the child she was handed back, was not her biological daughter. Ms Maguire later discovered her birth daughter was adopted by a Dublin couple.

It remains unclear if the mix-up was deliberate or not, but the search for answers is hampered by the fact the nuns involved are no longer alive.

Both women are seeking an apology from the Religious Sisters of Charity as well as the State, due to the alleged failure by An Bord Uchtála, the old adoption board, to intervene over practices there.

Last year a woman and her son who both sued St Patrick's had their cases settled on confidential terms.

Tressa Reeves and her son Paddy Farrell, also known as André Donnelly, sued arising out of her long search for him following his illegal adoption in 1961. She spent decades looking for her son, but said she was given the "brush off" by St Patrick's and others in authority. They were eventually reunited in 2013.

