'Everyone’s on a pathway to search for God' – Roscrea monks invite all faiths to walk the Stations of the Cross

Jack Hayes and Ben Alston 1st Year students of Cistercian College and Paddy Smyth who performed the stations of the cross around the grounds of Mount Saint Joseph Abbey, Roscrea today. Pic. Brian Arthur

Fr Malachy of Cistercian College Roscrea, blesses the cross, as the 1st Year students of the college performed the stations of the cross around the grounds of Mount Saint Joseph Abbey Pic. Brian Arthur

Danny Powell and Michael Keating 1st Year students of Cistercian College Roscrea, and Paddy Smyth and Fr Malachy pictured as the 1st Year students of the college performed the stations of the cross around the grounds of Mount Saint Joseph Abbey, Roscrea today. Pic. Brian Arthur

People from different faiths and none have been invited to participate in the Stations of the Cross walk at Mount Saint Joseph Abbey, Roscrea in Co Tipperary.

The public are invited to join the monks in a Stations of the Cross outdoor monastery walk on Good Friday at 7pm on Good Friday.

The Prior of Mount Saint Joseph, Dom Malachy Thompson, told the Irish Independent: “It doesn’t matter what religion you are, or if you don’t practice a religion, you’re welcome to attend.

“We’re extremely ecuminical. Everyone’s on a pathway to search for God. Once people are respectful of our procedures, they’re welcome to join us for prayer. Some people find the chants relaxing.

“We’ve seen an increase in people visiting the monastery grounds since Covid. A lot of people are starting to really appreciate what’s important again, including family and friends.

“They realise society has been in a tailspin with social media and consumerism and they want more from their lives. We’d be very happy to see as many people as possible.”

The monastery was built in 1878 and is steeped in history. The holy evening at the abbey will see this important Easter date take on a new dimension, as the Cistercian Community offers an open invitation to all.

The 14 Stations of carved stone are laid out in a route circling the Abbey’s walled garden. The intricate stone stations were gifted to the monastery by former Cistercian College student, Ronan Egan.

The installation of the stonework and the development of the walking route, were created as a collaboration between the monastic and the college communities.

Dom Malachy said: “The new Stations of the Cross in the monastery grounds will be a serious prayerful asset for all, from those who live and work on the campus along with our beloved neighbours, to the many visitors who pass through our gates each day.

"The Stations will play a central role in the Lenten life of the campus.

“As monks who’ve dedicated their lives to encountering God in one place, we appreciate that spiritual journeys are a long-term venture: a life-long walk through the ups and downs that any human will tackle.

“The physicality of walking has always been important in the life of prayer, as testified by historic pilgrimages and Caminos.”

Dom Malachy stated that the new installation is a “perfect accompaniment to prayer, offering a physical reflection of the spiritual life as we journey up and down the roads of life.”

He thanked all those involved in the installation of the Stations, including Mr Egan, Fr Aodhán and the students of Cistercian College.

“Please come along and walk and pray the Stations of the Cross for yourself,” Dom Malachy added.

Pilgrims still visit the monastery and stay at the guesthouse there. Anyone, from any background, can book a stay, regardless of religious interest. The guest house is open throughout the year.

For more information on the Abbey, log onto its website.