‘Everyone will be checking their tickets’ – one lucky EuroMillions player has won over €106,000

Laura Cody & Kieran Walsh from the Daybreak Store in Wexford Town celebrate after one of their customers wins €116,054 in Friday night’s EuroMillions draw.

EuroMillions players in Wexford are being advised to check their tickets as one lucky punter landed €116,054 last night.

The player matched five numbers in Friday night’s €38 million jackpot draw and will now walk away with a cool six-figure sum.

There was no winner of the jackpot prize on offer or the next largest prize which meant that the Match 5 prize was boosted for the lucky Wexford player.

The winning Quick Pick ticket was purchased in-store on Friday at the Daybreak Store situated on Main Street in Wexford Town.

The owners of the store, Kieran Walsh and Frank Jordan, were ecstatic for their lucky customer.

“Wow. This is absolutely huge for us. As I was on the phone to the National Lottery getting told the news of the big win, the celebrations were already underway as news got around the staff in the store.

"There’s a great atmosphere in the shop already today so we’ll be making sure that everybody who comes in will be checking their tickets.

“We’re situated in the centre of Wexford Town so we have a good group of local regular customers. This time of year though, there are a lot of tourists and passersby popping into the store to get ice-creams and whatnot so it literally could be anybody.

“Whoever it is, we wish them every bit of luck with their new found fortune,” Kieran said.

The winning numbers for last night’s EuroMillions draw were: 23, 24, 26, 34, 50 and lucky stars 02, 04.

The winning ticket holders are advised to sign the back of their tickets and to contact the prize claims team on 1800 666 222 or claims@lottery.ie and arrangements will be made for them to claim their prizes.

While there was no winner of the €38 million jackpot on offer in last night’s draw, more than 51,000 players in Ireland won prizes across the EuroMillions and EuroMillions Plus games.

Tuesday’s jackpot will now roll to an estimated €50 million.

