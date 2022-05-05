‘Everyone needs to dial down the rhetoric on the new National Maternity Hospital (NMH),’ says Simon Harris

Everyone needs to dial down the rhetoric on the new National Maternity Hospital (NMH), Higher Education Minister Simon Harris has said after being asked about the increasingly polarised and personal debate on the issue.

“We need to tone it down here. We need to dial this down — and we need to start talking about facts,” Mr Harris said, standing alongside his party colleague, Heather Humphreys, who was one of a couple of ministers demanding a pause on the issue at Cabinet this week.

After hearing Ms Humphreys reiterate her concerns at an event in Dublin, former Health Minister Harris said: “There are legitimate questions, as my colleague says.

“People want answers, and that’s a good thing. It's a healthy thing in a democracy.”

On reports of a backlash in Fianna Fáil against Fine Gael ‘hypocrisy’ in seeking to blame current Health minister Stephen Donnelly for the continuing controversy — when the co-location of the NMH at the St Vincent’s site had always been a Fine Gael idea — Mr Harris commented: “This isn't about party politics, far from it.

“The Minister for Health is doing a very good job now in getting all the information out there,” he added.

“I genuinely believe we can use the next couple of weeks to compile all the information, to answer all the questions that women, men and people of Ireland have. Then the Government can make the decision.”

The delay in giving the go-ahead to the project “was a collective decision of the Cabinet,” he said.

“It didn't divide on party lines, and it certainly didn't divide along gender lines.”

Minister Humphreys said she wasn’t at the Fianna Fail parliamentary party last night where there was criticism of women ministers and Fine Gael, believed directed at her and Minister for Justice Helen McEntee, who opposed proceeding immediately with the development, supported by Green colleague Catherine Martin.

“I can say there was a discussion at Cabinet and we decided collectively that we would have a two-week window to discuss this very important issue,” she said.

“I think it's important that our decisions are transparent, and that we govern in plain sight.

“We’re going to hear from a lot of people over the next few days, and I think that's important. There's a lot of public discussion out there, and we can allay some of the concerns that people have in terms of the independence of the hospital and all of the procedures that will be carried out.

“So I think this two-week window is a good opportunity.”

Mr Harris was asked about the personalised commentary, not just at a political level, but also evident in the medico-legal sector as well.

He replied: “There’s some very strongly held views on this. And there's a lot of information out there that does need clarification and this break gives us the opportunity to explain and to allay those genuine fears.

“I'm very happy that this is taking place — and it will be brought to Government in two weeks and we can make a decision.”

Mr Harris said it would have been “politically an awful lot easier” to build the new hospital on a green field site.

“But this isn't about making things politically easy. This is about making sure that a woman has access to the very best treatments for the times when something goes wrong, through co-location.

“When you are Minister for Health, you are notified of every maternal death in this country, and you receive a report on every one. That's something you don't ever forget about.

“So this is about outcomes for women, and it’s about outcomes for babies.”