'Everyone knew him as a good guy' - Nathan (16) hit and killed by car walking home from a party

The boy, named locally as Nathan Lawlor Hough, was hit by the car at 3.45am on Sunday, about 2km outside the village of Adare on the N21 Limerick to Tralee road.

According to sources, Nathan, from Rathkeale, Co Limerick, had earlier attended a joint 18th birthday party in a local pub before attending a house party in the area with a group of friends.

It is understood that an uncle of the dead youth was part of a crew from Rathkeale Fire Service that responded to the scene of the fatal accident.

A source said they believed Nathan had been socialising at a birthday party celebration and was walking home when he was hit by the car.

"He was a gorgeous looking fella and everyone knew him as a good guy," a source said.

When gardaí arrived an ambulance crew was already on the scene, making desperate efforts to save the boy's life.

But he was pronounced dead before he could be brought to hospital.

The driver of the car, a man in his late 40s, was not injured.

A post-mortem examination is due to take place at University Hospital Limerick today.

Superintendent Aileen Magner of Newcastle West garda station passed on her sympathies to the family, and said the investigation was ongoing.

"We are still investigating the last movements of Nathan," she said. "I'd appeal for anybody who may have been passing at the time and who may have noticed anything unusual, or anybody who may have dashcam footage, their help would be appreciated."

Fianna Fáil councillor Bridie Collins said everyone in the village was "shocked".

"The sadness is that this 16-year-old did not come home today. It's the end of a very short life, and life is so short and so precious," she said.

Irish Independent