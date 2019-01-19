A close-knit rural community is in shock after a mother died in a house fire on Friday evening.

A close-knit rural community is in shock after a mother died in a house fire on Friday evening.

'Everyone is shocked, it's very sad' - tributes paid to mother who died in house fire

The woman, believed to be aged in her late forties, died in the incident in Clifden, Co Galway.

Gardaí report the alarm was raised at approximately 7:00pm when the blaze broke out at a house in Tullyvoheen, Clifden.

Emergency services including gardaí and the fire brigade attended the scene.

The fire was brought under control a short time later and the woman's remains were located inside the house.

Local Fine Gael representative Eileen Mannion said that people were stunned by the tragic news.

She told Independent.ie: "Everyone is shocked, it's very sad.

"It's a very close-knit community, she was from the area and I would know her family.

"I would like to extend my sympathies to her family, friends and neighbours at this time."

The scene is currently preserved for examination.

A garda spokesperson told Independent.ie that foul play is not suspected at this time.

Online Editors