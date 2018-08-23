In all the excitement, she didn't even have time to think about having breakfast yesterday morning; Kirsten Mate Maher was still getting used to the idea of being the Rose of Tralee.

'Everyone is doing the thinking for me - I'm in shock' - new Rose of Tralee

"Everyone is doing the thinking for me - I'm still in shock," admitted Kirsten (21).

The new Rose, a student and part-time model, says she still can't put her finger on why she was chosen as Dr Jennifer Byrne's successor to the title on Tuesday night.

"I think that is the beauty of the Rose of Tralee," she said.

"You don't really know why or who. Every year everyone is so different. You can't see a pattern. I don't want to know either - I'm just going to do my normal thing."

Waterford Rose Kirsten, who grew up on the Kilkenny border, is half-Zambian half-Irish, and is the first African-Irish Rose.

However, she is determined that this is not a defining factor of who she is.

She said while she was growing up, the colour of her skin caused no more problems for her than wearing glasses.

"I grew up in Kilkenny, went to school in Kilkenny, it was a small school," she said. "You might get a little bit but it would be same as anyone getting stick for wearing glasses. I don't think it should be anything I should be singled out by, definitely not any more.

"There are so many different races and so many people here it's mad that we have to be surprised when there is a person of colour or someone of mixed race in the Rose of Tralee.

"It's mad how you can get 57 girls to get on well with such different personalities, but I think that's why we get on - because we are OK with difference."

Of course, Kirsten is extremely proud of her heritage. Her mum Jacinta met her dad Kwalo when he was on holidays in Waterford from the Curragh, where the Zambian army were training.

Her family in Zambia were also very proud of her representing Waterford in this year's festival, as Kwalo explained to them what it was all about.

Kirsten said: "I'm very proud. My dad was over in Zambia last month and was explaining it all to them, so they understand what is going on and it is great to make them proud.

"I really like to stay in touch with my Zambian roots, I can't wait to get back there - it's first thing on the list this year."

Kirsten was a winner in the style stakes for many viewers, with her three-quarter length dress a stand-out outfit.

She also opted to bring a touch of her African heritage to her style throughout the festival, adding a Zambian headscarf to some of her outfits.

A hockey player with Waterford Hockey Club, Kirsten is also a member of the Island of Ireland Peace Choir.

She blew the Dome away with her rendition of Nina Simone's 'Feeling Good', and is in a band.

She combined music contacts and her birthday to raise funds for her chosen charity Pieta House at a 21st fundraiser and hopes to work towards suicide prevention with the charity as the Rose.

"I had bands from Waterford and all around playing," she explained. "I'm thrilled, I can't wait to do more."

As is tradition, Kirsten was welcomed to the Rose Garden in Tralee yesterday.

She presented Tipperary crystal to Brendan and Lorna Enright, who are retiring from tending the garden this year.

