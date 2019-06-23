The man killed in a crash between a car and a truck yesterday has been named locally.

'Everyone is devastated' - Young man killed after truck collided with car is named locally

Philip O’Connor (30s) was killed in a crash between a truck and another vehicle on the M11 in Clogh, Gorey, County Wexford yesterday.

It is understood that Mr O'Connor had been working for a multinational in Kildare, but was originally from Wexford.

Mr O’Connor’s car was caught fire as a result of the collision, and he did not survive. The male occupant of the truck was uninjured.

A man (50s) has been arrested in connection with the crash and is currently in custody at Gorey garda station.

The local community has been left reeling after the incident.

Local councillor Willie Kavanagh said that Mr O’Connor was a constituent in his area and that the incident has rocked the community.

“It’s a big shock for the community,” he told Independent.ie.

“It’s a small parish and a close knit community and everyone is devastated.”

Councillor Anthony Donohoe said that it was a 'tragic event'.

"It's a tragic event for the family involved, a tragic incident," he said.

"I send my deepest sympathies to the family of the young man," he added.

