'Everyone is devastated'- tributes paid to two motorcyclists killed in separate crashes within hours of each other

Alan Crowe lost his life following a collision between a school bus and a motorbike on the main Cloone to Fenagh/Ballinamore Road (R705), approximately 3km from Cloone, at around 8am on Wednesday morning.

Mr Crowe (20) graduated in 2017 from Mohill Community College in Leitrim, where his sister Diane is beginning her final year.

School principal Una Duffy described Mr Crowe as "a vibrant young man."

"Our school community is devastated by the untimely and tragic death of our past pupil Alan," she said.

"We extend our deepest sympathy to his sister Laura who is in our Leaving Cert class, and to his parents James and Carmel , his brother David and sister Diane.

"A vibrant young man, much loved and admired, his death has created a deep sadness over our school and locality.

"May Alan rest in peace."

Local Fianna Fail Councillor Caillian Ellis was driving the bus and sustained minor injuries.

He was brought to Sligo University Hospital for treatment.

Fianna Fail Cllr Sean McGowan said the tight-knit community is in shock following the crash.

He told Independent.ie: "My thoughts are with the family of the deceased, his parents and his siblings. It's awful news, an awful tragedy. Our thoughts are very much with them.

"And our thoughts are with the driver of the bus. It's an awful shock for him too, and for the students who were on the bus."

There were four passengers on the bus at the time of the crash and they were not injured.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses who travelled on the main road from Cloone to Fenagh this morning between 7.15am and 7.45am and may have encountered the Bus Eireann school bus and a motorcyclist or any other vehicles to contact Carrick on Shannon Garda Station on 071 9650510, The Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

Just hours after Mr Crowe's death, another motorcyclist, John Egan, died in a collision with a car.

The man, named locally as John Egan, passed away after the motorbike he was driving collided with a car at the entrance to The Saddlers Estate on the old Navan Road in Mulhuddart, Co Dublin at around 7.30pm on Tuesday.

Mr Egan was taken to Connolly Hospital Blanchardstown where he later died. A post-mortem examination is due to take place.

Deputy Mayor of Fingal, Cllr. Tom Kitt said that he knows Mr Egan's family very well through his membership with the St Peregrines GAA club.

He offered his condolences to his loved ones on behalf of the club and the local community.

"I'm a member of St. Peregrines GAA Club in Mulhuddart and he his family has been very connected to the club for years.

"I know his father and mother very well and it's a completely sad occasion," he said.

"On behalf of the GAA club and the local area, I'd just like to offer my sincerest sympathy because this has had a devastating effect of the club.

"I think it's horrible that a young lad in that stage of his life, and how it happened.

"I sympathise with all of the family. He was very active in the club and talking to the players there everyone is devastated and they all sympathise with his family."

Gardaí are appealing to any persons who were in the area at the time of the collision and may have witnessed it to contact them.

They are particularly interested to speak with a pedal cyclist who was also at the scene and may have witnessed the collision. Gardaí can be contacted at Blanchardstown Garda Station 01 - 6667000, The Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

