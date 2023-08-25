‘Everyone in Youghal is devastated’ – Hundreds attend vigil for two Ironman athletes killed during sea swim

Candles are laid at the Vigil in Youghal in memory of the two Triathalon participants who died on Sunday. Pic Michael mac Sweeney/Provision

Floral tributes left along the quayside in Youghal in memory of the two Triathalon participants who died on Sunday. Pic Michael mac Sweeney/Provision

Locals gathered in Youghal in memory of the two athletes who died last Sunday

Almost 700 people gathered for a vigil in Youghal, Co Cork, yesterday evening in memory of two athletes who died during an Ironman Ireland event last weekend.

Brendan Wall (45) and Ivan Chittenden (65) died during the opening sea swim leg of the Ironman race in Youghal last Sunday morning.

Mr Wall’s funeral took place in his native Meath yesterday, while Mr Chittenden, who was cremated on Tuesday, had his ashes returned to Toronto in Canada, where a funeral service will take place next week.

Multiple investigations have been launched into the precise circumstances of the tragedy.

Youghal locals gathered yesterday evening carrying candles and floral tributes to demonstrate solidarity with the two bereaved families.

Hundreds gather in Youghal to remember tragic Ironman deaths

Mr Wall was a sales executive from Slane, Co Meath. He had just gotten engaged in May.

Mr Chittenden was a retired accountant from Toronto, Canada, who was a fan of endurance events and had completed all six of the world’s leading marathons.

Yesterday’s vigil took place at Green Park in Youghal town. Photographs of the two athletes were erected at the park pavilion, where people placed floral tributes and lit candles.

Community Radio Youghal presenter Tommy Collins said everyone in the town wanted to show their solidarity with the two families.

Floral tributes left along the quayside in Youghal in memory of the two Triathalon participants who died on Sunday. Pic Michael mac Sweeney/Provision

“This is a great community and everybody was heartbroken over what happened – they felt the loss of these two families as if it was one of their own relatives,” he said.

The vigil was broadcast online so the families in Meath and Canada could watch.

Dozens of Youghal businesses had candles displayed in their shop windows as a mark of respect.

Local man Jim Foley (81) said he wanted to show his support for the families. “The Ironman means a lot to Youghal and everyone is devastated by what happened. We wanted to show those poor families our support and show them that Youghal cares,” he said.

A special message from the Wall family was read out by Sally Flanagan.

“We would like to thank the people of Youghal and surrounding areas for the huge outpouring of love and kindness that we have received since Brendan’s tragic death last Sunday,” she said.

“We have been inundated with beautiful messages and gestures of support.

“There were so many wonderful people who came to Brendan’s assistance, competitors, volunteers and medical personnel. We are truly grateful for your heroic efforts. May Brendan and Ivan be at peace.”

Meanwhile, the widow of a man who died during an endurance event two years ago queried why Sunday’s event was not immediately cancelled when it was realised two competitors had died.

Lorraine Dempsey lost her husband Carl when he died during a mountain run two years ago.

“I think it is one thing to continue on the race while someone is being (medically) attended to. But once you know there has been a fatality – and in this Cork case, something that is extremely rare, multiple fatalities – it should have been cancelled,” she said.

“For me personally, it left a bad taste in my mouth.”

Yesterday, Mr Wall’s funeral mass heard that he smiled and waved at his fiancee and family members who had gathered last Sunday to support him as he entered the sea to begin his race

Mr Wall would have celebrated his 46th birthday next Monday.

The funeral mass took place at the Church of St Brigid in Grangegeeth, Co Meath.

Mr Wall is survived by his fiancee, Tina, his parents, Oliver and Gertrude, his siblings Martin, Joe and Maria and extended family.

The sales executive – who recently took up a promotion with a firm based in Solihull in the UK – had proposed to his long-time girlfriend Tina during a holiday to Italy in May. The couple planned to get married next year.

Parish priest Fr Gerry Boyle said the double tragedy had been devastating.

“He had trained hard for the Ironman on Sunday and was very excited about it. He had a big smile on his face and waved goodbye as he entered the water,” he said.

“Tina and his family were there to wave him off, as were his in-laws – an occasion of pride and joy which, in a very short time, turned into an occasion of sorrow and loss.”

Candles are laid at the Vigil in Youghal in memory of the two Triathalon participants who died on Sunday. Pic Michael mac Sweeney/Provision

A great athlete, Mr Wall was a limited dancer but had told his family he was going to take dancing lessons to prepare for his wedding next year.

His coffin was adorned with two framed photos, one of Mr Wall and the other of him with his fiancee Tina.

“We are still in shock that this has happened, that Brendan has died,” Fr Boyle said.

“So many people have been touched by Brendan’s death and we think of them all today. And we think of Ivan Chittenden, who also died on Sunday. We think of his family as well and pray for him at this most difficult time.” The congregation was told that Mr Wall had lived his life with passion, commitment, love and determination.

“He made many friends and never seemed to lose any. He remained friends with people from primary and secondary schools, college and from various places he worked,” Fr Boyle said.

He said Mr Wall was a life-long fan of Meath GAA.

He loved endurance sports and had completed the 2012 London Marathon, the Ring of Kerry cycle race, a Gaelforce endurance cycle and other events.

“He loved exercise and being able to test himself. He loved his family and was loved deeply in return by them,” Fr Boyle said.

He said that Mr Wall’s work brought him all over the world.

“But Grangegeeth and Slane always had a special place in his heart,” he added. Gardaí are to prepare a file on the two deaths for the Cork coroner, while investigations are also expected to be carried out by Ironman Ireland, Water Safety Ireland and Sport Ireland.

Inquests into both deaths are expected to be held next year.

A dispute has broken out over the precise timeline of last Sunday’s event and when exactly the event organiser, Ironman Ireland, was informed by Triathlon Ireland that it could not sanction the race due to adverse weather and sea conditions.​

Ironman Ireland insisted it was only told about the refusal to sanction the event after the sea swim race was over.

“Ironman works in collaboration with national federations around the world as we organize over 150 events annually,” a spokesperson said.

“As such, federation representatives were present during the event and performed their duties. Several hours after the swim was completed, they communicated to the on-site Ironman Ireland officials that they would not approve the sanctioning for the event.” However, Triathlon Ireland (TI) insisted the notice about its refusal to sanction the event came before the race started. “For the Ironman Cork event, in line with normal practice, Triathlon Ireland technical officials attended before the start of the race to review the conditions and carry out a water safety assessment,” a TI spokesperson said.

“Due to adverse conditions on the day – before the start of the race – TI technical officials confirmed to the race organisers that it was not possible to sanction the race.”​ Competitors have spoken of frightening conditions, with large swells, waves and currents so powerful that many were thrown back against other athletes.