‘Everyone has to be convinced, it’s not enough for me to say it’ – WHO special envoy says he understands anxieties around Covid-19 vaccine

FILE PHOTO: A woman holds a small bottle labeled with a "Coronavirus COVID-19 Vaccine" sticker and a medical syringe in this illustration taken October 30, 2020. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/File Photo

David Nabarro, from the World Health Organisation (WHO), said anyone who feels “anxious” about getting a Covid-19 vaccine, should be “given time” and repeated opportunity to access the inoculation.

Mr Nabarro, who is a special envoy to the WHO refused to negatively label anyone as “anti vax” on Newstalk Breakfast and instead stated that there needed to be societal understanding that some are merely concerned and they needed to be allowed time to learn about the vaccine.

And he revealed that even some of his own relatives harbour worries.

“I just want to say people in my family who have anxiety about a vaccine, I absolutely understand their logic,” Mr Nabarro said.

Read More

Read More

Read More

When presenter Ciara Kelly asked if it was not a concern that “anti-vaxxers” were a threat to global health, Mr Nabarro said he wouldn’t engage in labelling people anti-vax.

“I have an absolute line on this, if someone is not sure, that they’re given time to think about it and they’re given the opportunity to access the vaccine multiple times,” Mr Nabarro said.

“People who are anti-vax and people like myself who are not sure about it, we might say this is a concern.

“We are going to say we do not want to push people into doing something they don’t want to do.”

He added that Irish people had to want to access the inoculation themselves.

“Everyone has to be convinced, it’s not enough for me to say it.”

Meanwhile Dr Margaret Harris from the WHO told Morning Ireland on RTÉ 1 the vaccine had not been rushed and much of the work done with the SARS and MERS viruses had helped with the Covid-19 research.

“No, it hasn't been rushed,” Dr Harris said. “The science needed was done before this outbreak.

“The regulators have been doing the work prior to seeing the data.

“All the things that take longer in normal time have been sped up but corners haven't been cut.”

The Pfzer and Moderna vaccines require ultra low temperatures and thus will require more work, Dr Harris said.

“The Ebola (vaccine) has to be stored at minus 79,” Dr Harris said. “It’s not easy but you can set up that cold chain and make it work.

“A surveillance system is critical, you want to make sure they get in people’s arms… that there are follow ups and if any side effects are occurring (that it is known).”

She added that there would now be a “huge acceleration” on data collection work and anyone working in the Irish public health system is not “going to get much time off for Christmas.”

When asked would it be a concern that it may be possible society could see fraudulent Covid-19 vaccine passports, she added that it was “absolutely and that’s another thing to watch out for.”

“We have a whole team looking at the counterfeit issue, we do know with medicines it’s a big concern.

“You need a good system at every level and follow up with every person to understand how well this is working and to reassure them.

“You will always have people worried about the vaccine, the more information we have the more it helps those who are anxious.

“You have people who want it at all costs - it’s what happens in your body (after). Do you have the antibodies to protect you, you need a second dose…”

Dr Harris said the country had to continue the public health measures despite the new vaccine announcements.

“Yes, it will start to protect people but it will be an immune barrier, it will not stop the transmission of Covid-19 for a long time unless we do other (things) in honour of the 1.4m people (who have died).

“Please continue with the measures, they really do work.”

Meanwhile Ireland was one of two countries who failed to respond to an EDCE survey on vaccine preparation.

The survey asked if services will be adequate, will the country need to train new staff to help roll out the vaccine, do countries have electronic systems suitable to document safety and the effectiveness of the vaccine.

The National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) is meeting later today and issues such as this are expected to be on the agenda.

Read More

Read More

Read More

Online Editors