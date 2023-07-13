‘Everyone deserves a home’ - Rock Against Homelessness raises €30,000 for Focus Ireland

Sr Stan of Focus Ireland receiving a cheque for €30,000, the proceeds of the Mediahuis Rock Against Homelessness concert held in the 3Olympia last May, from Barry Egan, Sunday Independent journalist, and Peter Vandermeersch, CEO of Mediahuis Ireland. Picture: David Conachy

Organised by Sunday Independent journalist Barry Egan, the annual live event has raised over €200,000 for the homeless charity Focus Ireland since the first concert in 2016.

Focus Ireland’s founder Sister Stanislaus Kennedy was presented a cheque for €30,000 by Mediahuis Ireland CEO Peter Vandermeersch at Mediahuis Ireland’s offices on Talbot Street on Thursday.

Sr Stan founded Focus Ireland in 1985 and it has since become one of the largest non-profits in Ireland focussed on tackling homelessness.

She credited Rock Against Homelessness for lending a new voice to the effort to raise awareness of homelessness in Ireland.

“Because of the increase in numbers of people in homelessness over the last number of years, people working in homelessness have been in the media a lot. There can be a turn-off when we’re seen talking about it over and over again.

“But when there’s new voices saying it, like Rock Against Homelessness, a totally new, different group of people, that makes a huge difference. Apart from the fact that they have raised over €200,000 over the last number of years, which is fantastic.

“If society hears young people who are artists, people like that, talking about homelessness, and talking about it in a really personal way, that makes a huge difference,” she said.

Speaking at the presentation, Mr Vandermeersch said, “every person in this country deserves a safe and secure place to call home.”

“I'm very proud that thanks to Rock Against Homelessness, we raised this money. But I think also, what is even more important is that we use our platforms to raise awareness,” he said.

“I really believe that as a journalistic organisation, you observe the society and you write about society, but you also have a responsibility for that society. In this case, we decided to take the role further in taking responsibility in a big thing, which is one of the biggest issues maybe in this country is homelessness and to say, ‘we want to use our platform’.”

2023 has seen homelessness in Ireland hit record levels. The latest report released by the Department of Housing showed that 12,441 people were living in emergency accommodation in the last week of May, including 1,770 families.

There were 8,742 adults and 3,699 children accessing emergency accommodation in the week of May 22-May 28.

The eighth running of the Sunday Independent’s Rock Against Homelessness gig took place on May 26 and was hosted by presenter Laura Whitmore. Headliners included Lyra, Aimée, Toshin, Pastiche, Bobbi Arlo, Jack O'Rourke with MayKay, and Isaac Butler.

The event is sponsored by Cadbury, Arachas Insurance and Hard Rock Café.