Everyday basket of items almost €5 dearer since April in some leading supermarkets

Soaring inflation has driven up the cost of an everyday basket of items by almost €5 since April in some leading supermarkets.

The price of milk has risen by 13pc while other essentials like butter, cheese, toilet roll, and cereal are also rocketing in price.

A survey by the Irish Independent found that dairy products, in particular, have seen the biggest price rises.

We found a basket of shopping is at least 2.6pc more expensive in three out of five of Ireland’s major shops in the past seven weeks.

The biggest price hike is seen in Dunnes Stores with a basket of 17 items increasing from €49.84 to €54.44 - a 9.2pc or €4.60 increase.

After that, we saw a 7.4pc increase in Tesco with June’s basket of shopping being €3.24 dearer than April’s.

The same basket of items was €1 dearer in Lidl, going from €37.49 to €38.49.

Staples like milk and butter saw the biggest climb in price. In Aldi, a 3L bottle of its own-brand milk is now €2.59, compared to €2.29 seven weeks ago.

Lidl's own brand 3L bottle is up 10c from €2.49 and SuperValu’s own-brand equivalent is now €2.59, a 20 cent increase since the beginning of April.

Butter has also rocketed in price, with a block in Lidl increasing from €1.29 to €1.69 – a 31pc increase.

A 400g block of cheddar cheese in Aldi has had a 10pc increase in the past seven weeks, increasing to €2.19 from €1.99.

Although Dunnes Stores own-brand block of cheddar has remained the same at €2.70, a 400g block of Kilmeadan cheddar cheese from the shop is almost €1 dearer than it was in March, it was €5.45 and now it's €6.30.

In the past seven weeks, chicken breasts, eggs, toilet roll, bread and cereal have also gotten dearer in some shops.

In Tesco and Dunnes, a nine pack of Cushelle toilet rolls have gone from €5 to €6.50, while in SuperValu its 375g signature tastes chicken breasts have gone from €6.49 to €7.39.

We did a basic food shop in Aldi, Lidl, Tesco, SuperValu and Dunnes Stores on January 29, March 9, April 13 and June 3.

We looked at the prices for bread, milk, butter, pasta, chicken breasts, soft drinks, crisps, cereal, eggs, tea bags, cheese, ham, yogurt, potatoes, bananas, toilet roll and apples.

For each shop, we stuck to the same brand for each item or the closest possible product.

Since April 11, a basket of goods from Aldi and SuperValu has remained relatively the same, with Aldi’s basket seeing a two-cent increase and SuperValu’s a two-cent decrease.

Aldi and Lidl still remain the cheapest supermarkets. Since February, Aldi has had a 3.4pc increase while Lidl’s basket of shopping is 3.6pc dearer.

Since beginning this survey in February, the most recent price check conducted in June is the first that shows a major rise in one food product across all shops - dairy.

When asked if this is because of rising costs for dairy farmers, a spokesperson for the Irish Farmers Association (IFA) said costs for farmers have “escalated at a frightening rate”.

They added: “Fertiliser, feed and fuel are the main items. In some cases, they have doubled, in others they have trebled.

"Unless farmers get a stronger price, they won’t be able to produce food.”

In response to queries from Independent.ie, a Tesco Ireland spokesperson said: “Tesco is a significant supporter of the Irish dairy sector. We work collaboratively with our suppliers to minimise impacts to our customers. We are focused on offering them the best possible value on products that matter most to them.

“However, commodity price increases, changes to fertiliser and feed input costs as well as the impact of global demand can lead to price increases.”

Group buying director for Aldi Ireland, John Curtin, said the country is seeing “unprecedented cost pressure across the economy”.

He added: “Aldi will always shield our customers from price increases as much as possible, and we will always guarantee to offer unbeatable value to our loyal customers.”