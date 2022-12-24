‘Every so often we hear a bang and it’s a piece of concrete falling off outside’ – families in limbo as the mica saga rumbles on

The lights are glistening on the Christmas tree and the Santa letters are written, but no amount of festive cheer can paper over the cracks appearing in the home of Yvonne and Paul McLaughlin, which they’ve been told has to be demolished as a result of mica.

The couple and their seven children, aged between three and 17, don’t know what the new year will bring, only that staying in their home on the Isle of Doagh on the Inishowen Peninsula in north Donegal isn’t an option.

Theirs is one of thousands of homes all over Co Donegal infected with the mineral mica, which leaves building blocks defective and houses not fit for purpose.

The little ones are oblivious but the older ones are asking me if it’s safe to stay here

Situated at the edge of the Isle of Doagh overlooking the vastness of the Atlantic Ocean, their home is perched above a stony beach. It’s an otherworldly, beautiful place where the McLaughlins decided to build their dream home and rear their children.

The plan was for Paul to continue to farm while living a stone’s throw from where he grew up. That seems a distant memory and now the cracks in the walls and the missing chunks in the exterior masonry tell their own story.

For his wife Yvonne, a nurse at Letterkenny University Hospital, the worst part is the worry for her children and not knowing where they are going to go. She’s also concerned that by staying they may be inadvertently putting their children’s health at risk.

“There’s plenty of mould in places – as a mum you’re only thinking of protecting them,” she said.

Her daughter Aine (5) is experiencing ongoing coughs and has been referred to see a specialist and Yvonne worries that the condition of the house is a contributing factor.

As it stands the couple say they are in limbo. They got a report from an engineer in July 2020 which stated the house needed to be demolished. It’s deteriorated greatly since then.

Sharon O'Connor at her mica-affected home in Malin, Co Donegal.

Sharon O'Connor at her mica-affected home in Malin, Co Donegal.

However, they say things are stalled in terms of progress on the revised Mica Redress Scheme. While they applied under the old scheme they’ve heard nothing back from Donegal County Council.

“We try to keep it positive for the kids. Because we are on the ocean we are in the full force of the elements,” Paul said.

Yvonne added: “We’re paying a mortgage and we’re trying to raise the kids. How do we pay for rent if we have to move or pay for a modular house? We don’t have the money to buy that.”

Given the lack of appropriate housing for rent in the area, Yvonne said she’s really worried about where they might go, especially as there are nine of them. Moving far isn’t an option for Paul because he has to be on site to farm.

“The little ones are oblivious but the older ones are asking me if it’s safe to stay here. The house has become impossible to heat because the windows have moved and the older ones are asking me why it’s always so cold. So many of their friends are also dealing with this,” Yvonne said.

Paul tries not to think about it, he said. Having built the house to the best specification he could, with underfloor heating and solar panels, he took great pride in his family home.

“Now I’m just watching the cracks. That’s the kids’ bedrooms up there,” he said, casting his eyes to the ceiling. “Every so often we hear a bang and it’s a piece of concrete falling off outside”.

Further north on the Inishowen Peninsula, near Malin Head, Sharon O’Connor is trying to make her home festive but she said the cold in the upstairs rooms would chill any warmth you might feel.

A mica-affected home on the Isle of Doagh, Co Donegal

A mica-affected home on the Isle of Doagh, Co Donegal

She and her husband Martin built their home overlooking Dunaff Head almost 20 years ago. Ten years ago they started seeing cracks. Now they are filling cracks all the time and Sharon, who never had mice in the house, has had a battle to keep them out.

Like the McLaughlin home, the engineer’s report marked her home for demolition such is the extent of mica.

Despite the worry over what the future will bring, Sharon’s main concern is for her elderly parents who live just down the road. Their house also has defective blocks and she said her father, who is in his 70s, believes he’ll be dead before the entire saga is over.

Sharon said her parents really need to get out of the house but are reluctant to leave unless they have somewhere to go close by and there isn’t anywhere. The homes of four of her brothers and two sisters also have mica. Only one sibling is not affected.

“It’s all we know. We’re all deemed for demolition,” said Sharon.

It’s difficult to explain what it’s like on the ground here to those in Government in their well-insulated offices in Leinster House

Up to 20 families in Donegal recently received confirmation they will receive urgent grant aid which will allow them to move into alternative accommodation.

But the Donegal Mica Action Group is calling for urgent action across the board to help people in desperate circumstances across Co Donegal. Group chair Lisa Hone said delays in the administration of the redress scheme is making life impossible for people.

“It’s difficult to explain what it’s like on the ground here to those in Government in their well-insulated offices in Leinster House,” said Ms Hone, whose own home in Ramelton is affected by mica.

“The enhanced redress scheme is not yet operational. The only way homeowners can apply is to the original scheme launched in the summer of 2020. Last month we passed the first anniversary of Darragh O’Brien announcing the terms of the revised scheme.

“A year on and it doesn’t exist. We’re still waiting on it to be implemented.

“The reality of what we see is a lack of political will. If they were really concerned about people this would be pushed to the top of the agenda.”

Ms Hone described the situation as a tsunami about to hit, with more and more people forced to leave their homes with nowhere to go. She said an entire infrastructure to help people navigate the scheme and find alternative accommodation is needed immediately.

According to the Department of Housing, pending the opening of the new scheme, applications can continue to be made to local authorities in Donegal or Mayo and processed under the current Defective Concrete Block grant scheme.

Work on drafting the necessary regulations to facilitate the enhanced grant scheme is ongoing, the department said.

“Existing applicants under the current grant scheme will not be disadvantaged from being early movers and will benefit retrospectively from the increased grant amounts and allowances which will be available under the enhanced scheme,” a statement from the department said.