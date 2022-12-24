| 6.2°C Dublin

‘Every so often we hear a bang and it’s a piece of concrete falling off outside’ – families in limbo as the mica saga rumbles on

Donegal Mica Action Group is calling for urgent action to help people in desperate circumstances

Paul and Yvonne McLaughlin with children Sarah (11), John Paul (10), Grace (7), Aine (5) and Clara (3). Absent are Megan (17) and Elisha (15). Expand
Sharon O&rsquo;Connor at her mica-affected home in Malin, Co Donegal. Expand
A mica-affected home on the Isle of Doagh, Co Donegal Expand

Kathy Donaghy

The lights are glistening on the Christmas tree and the Santa letters are written, but no amount of festive cheer can paper over the cracks appearing in the home of Yvonne and Paul McLaughlin, which they’ve been told has to be demolished as a result of mica.

The couple and their seven children, aged between three and 17, don’t know what the new year will bring, only that staying in their home on the Isle of Doagh on the Inishowen Peninsula in north Donegal isn’t an option.

