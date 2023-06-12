Every move being watched: the midlands town that is the CCTV capital of Ireland

Fears of ‘breach of privacy’, but others say cameras in Mountmellick help them feel safer

Fiona and Pawel Glusiec from Mountmellick expressed concern about privacy issues. Photo: Steve Humphreys

CCTV cameras on the streets in Mountmellick, Co Laois. Photo: Steve Humphreys

Everywhere we go, everything we do, we are being watched – not least in Mountmellick.

The Laois town has a recent population of 4,069, and more CCTV cameras than any town in the country.

There are between 30 and 40 community CCTV cameras in Mountmellick – about one for every 90 people.

To put this in perspective, the north-east inner-city area of Dublin has 44, for a population of 54,816.

The figures only refer to community CCTV schemes – surveillance projects run by county councils who act as data controllers – and do not include private CCTV cameras which might be owned by businesses or individuals.

“The cameras were installed when garda numbers were in decline,” said Laois Fianna Fáil Councillor Paddy Bracken.

Mr Bracken was involved in the installation of the Mountmellick CCTV scheme, alongside colleagues and a former neighbourhood watch group.

There is no suggestion of unlawful filming by the council.

“The cameras were installed when guard numbers were getting lower and lower. Lots of organising and fundraising was carried out. The cameras act as a deterrent,” Mr Bracken said.

“We applied for 48 cameras and we got funding, but we had to scale it back. There are 10 sites and, on each bank, three to four cameras.

“Crime isn’t too bad, you have incidents. I wouldn’t want the impression that Mountmellick is crime-ridden.

“The cameras pick up on the main roads. If you are breaking no law, I don’t think it’s an issue. It makes older people feel safer,” he said.

The Department of Justice provided funding of €1m per year for three years for the community schemes.

Mountmellick local James Strong. Photo: Steve Humphreys

Gardaí have access to these cameras “to reduce the incidence of crime, anti-social behaviour, public disorder and general fear of crime”.

But the Data Protection Commission (DPC) has clamped down on some of these schemes across the country.

The DPC has conducted inspections in seven local authorities: Kildare, Limerick, Galway, Sligo, Waterford, Kerry and South Dublin county councils.

Between them, these authorities have more than 1,000 CCTV cameras now in operation.

“Each of the local authorities inspected had a unique approach to how it conducted surveillance on citizens,” the DPC said.

Kildare County Council was fined €50,000 in January over its CCTV use – with some cameras switched off.

Among the reasons cited include incorrect signage, absence of authorisation from the Garda Commissioner, excessive data collection and lack of guidelines on access to footage.

Meanwhile, Tony Delaney of the DPC described illegal surveillance by Limerick council as “shocking” in its use of technology to monitor citizens.

The council was fined €110,000 and 60 cameras were taken down in 2022 after 40 issues were found, including infringement of GDPR rules relating to automatic number plate recognition and drones.

Many of the cameras being installed across Ireland, including in Mountmellick, are Hikvision artificial intelligence cameras.

Control of Hikvision is in the hands of the CETC (China Electronics Technology Group Corporation), a Chinese state company that develops military software.

The Irish Council for Civil Liberties (ICCL) called for Hikvision to be removed from Leinster House last month, raising “urgent concerns” over spying by China.

The cameras were installed throughout the parliamentary precinct several years ago.

In many countries around the world – such as Denmark, the UK, Australia and the US – Hikvision cameras are being banned.

In 2021, the European Parliament removed Hikvision cameras. Local authorities in Britain have taken them down this year.

The Welsh police and government turned off Hikvision in February.

In Italy, Hikvision cameras in Rome’s Fiumicino airport were found to be sending data 11,000 times an hour to China, after an investigation by state network, RAI.

The Chinese Embassy has said concerns about a national security risk posed by CCTV cameras are a “conspiracy theory”.

Mr Bracken was not aware of the Hikvision connection to Mountmellick. “That’s the first I’ve heard of that. I don’t know if they should be taken down now,” he said.

Former Justice Minister and Mountmellick native, Charlie Flanagan, introduced the community CCTV schemes.

But he also previously raised concerns about CCTV surveillance in government buildings.

Julie Molloy said cameras made her feel safer. Photo: Steve Humphreys

“I sought further information on Hikvision cameras in Leinster House. I raised concerns about cameras going in without consent.

“I asked for a report on it, I queried where exactly they are. I still haven’t got that information.

“I wasn’t aware of the type of cameras in Mountmellick. I’m not aware of manufacturers or specification.

“I’m sure there was a tender process, I expect the terms and conditions were in accordance with the law,” Mr Flanagan said.

Even on the way to Mountmellick from Dublin, there are eight Hikvision CCTV cameras which monitor the M50 eFlow toll gantry.

These cameras support facial detection, but this feature has been disabled, according to Transport Infrastructure Ireland.

Kris Shrishak, the artificial intelligence expert for the ICCL, said: “These cameras can be easily updated to activate facial recognition technology. In some cases, it’s only a matter of pressing a button.

“The cameras are all over the country. If the minister for justice wants to allow facial recognition, it is mass surveillance. Every person is a licence plate. There is a push for facial recognition in public which the ICCL is opposed to.

“Facial recognition technology in public spaces is an attack on freedom,” Mr Shrishak said.

On Mountmellick main street, Pawel and Fiona Glusiec were buying groceries.

“I see the security side for protecting property. But it could end up like China. You have constant recording and record keeping,” said Pawel.

Fiona added: “That’s a shocking number of cameras. It’s such a breach of privacy. It makes you wonder what future our kids will grow up in.”

CCTV cameras in Mountmellick

But local woman Julie Molloy said the CCTV made her feel safer.

“I wouldn’t go walking at night. Certainly not after the pubs close. There’s no visible gardaí. Cameras are the alternative,” she said.

And resident James Strong said: “I think it’s probably a good thing. There’s vandalism. Cars get broken into. Unless somebody is doing something illegal, it shouldn’t bother you.”

Referring to the Community CCTV schemes, the Department of Justice said: “Systems must be authorised by the Garda Commissioner, approved by the local Joint Policing Committee and have support of the local authority.

“Installers are selected following a tendering process; they must be approved by the Private Security Authority.”