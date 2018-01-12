'Every day was an eternity' - Sean Spicer reveals regret over inauguration number press conference

Sean Spicer, the former White House Press Secretary, has said he regrets the press conference when he claimed Donald Trump's inauguration was the most attended ever.

"There were some reports on some of the networks that had talked about the crowd size and how it compared and it wasn't as big, and the President was perturbed that after the election... that that's what some of the media were focused on.

"I wish we could have come out (to the press conference) and focused on the agenda and the issues. The President campaigned on the forgotten men and women of America who have worked so hard," Sean Spicer told Ryan Tubridy on The Late Late Show. "I think that having done over again I think we could have come out and focused on the President's accomplishments and less on the numbers.

Read More: A Late Late Show worth staying in for? Former White House press secretary Sean Spicer on Friday's show He said while working in the White House that "every day was an eternity, it was a very demanding place to work." He added that while he agreed with the majority of Trump's policies, "(I'm) not there to make policy, (I'm) there so speak on behalf (of the president)."

Despite his sudden departure from the White House, he says he is still in regular contact with the President to "give him my two cents." He also spoke of his regret over comments he made claiming Hitler didn't use chemical weapons during a press conference about a chemical weapons attack in Syria.

"That was deeply painful. My goal was to describe how heinous the actions that Assad was doing were. And I brought in a metaphor that was so painful to so many people. "It was truly painful to know you had made people think you didn't care about the plight their ancestors had been through.

"It's one thing to make a mistake that reflects poorly on you, it's another thing to make a mistake that causes pain to other people."

On Melissa McCarthy's portrayal of him on sketch show Saturday Night Live, he said he found the first sketch funny.

"The first one was funny, but like so many Saturday Night Live skits they don't know when to end, and then it got mean. There were a couple of times I just thought that was downright mean." He was also quizzed on the infamous 'grab them by the p***y' tape released during the campaign.

"I don't agree with the comments that were made on the tape. He apologised for it. We've all said or done things that we regret, (he) expressed remorse. "If you're going to say people should forgive you, you have to give forgiveness yourself."

Spicer, a proud Irish American, was also quizzed on Donald Trump's latest comments on immigration. The President yesterday referred to some nations as 's***hole countries'. "From what I've read, but those comments are in dispute. As an Irish America, someone who understands the trials and tribulations (of immigration). I'm proud of America's history of welcoming immigrants. I believe America is a great country that welcomes people. Immigrants made our country what it is.

"One of the things about the wall is about human trafficking and drug trafficking. We're not talking about shutting down immigration, we're talking about making it safe and legal."

Online Editors