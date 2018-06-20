'Every day is to get warmer and sunnier' - Joanna Donnelly on Ireland's 'potential' heat wave

Met Eireann's Joanna Donnelly says that the weather across Ireland will get 'warmer and sunnier' every day over the weekend and into next week, meaning we are facing a potential 'heat wave'.

Ms Donnelly told Independent.ie that high pressure is going to build over those days leading to a prolonged spell of good weather.

"It will be warmer and sunnier with every day getting warmer and sunnier," she said. "The outlook range doesn't allow us to predict a heatwave as yet but the potential is there," she said.

"A heat wave is defined as temperatures in excess of 25C for a sustained period of time for five days or more," she added. Currently, Met Eireann are predicting that the weekend is set to be dry, calm and sunny, with temperatures set to hit 23C in places on Saturday, with the midlands and south set for the warmest conditions.

Sunday is set to be even better, with 'long spells of hazy sunshine' leading to temperatures in the range of 19C to 24C. Speaking on RTÉ's Morning Ireland this morning Ms Donnelly's colleague Siobhan Ryan said that there was potential for the 'warmest weather of the year so far' next week.

Ms Donnelly confirmed that the highest temperature recorded anywhere in Ireland this year was 26.5C in Glenties in Donegal. According to Met Eireann a Status Yellow warning will be issued if a maxima temperature in excess of 27C is expected and if the maxima exceeds 30C and the minima in 24 hours is in excess of 20C then an Status Orange warning would be issued.

