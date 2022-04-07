‘Every day is hard but I want to make them proud’ – Geraldine Mullan, who lost her husband and two children in 2020 Lough Foyle tragedy

Geraldine Mullan with her husband John and children Tomás and Amelia who lost their lives in Lough Foyle in August 2020

Tomás’s closed violin case, vivid photos of a smiling Amelia playing dress up, and John’s shiny new guitar — a 50th birthday present that he never got to open — mounted on the sitting room wall. All act as poignant reminders of happier times when the now-quiet house used to be filled with the shrieks of laughter and music and hustle and bustle of this former family-of-four’s home.

A framed print of the memorial near Quigley’s Point, where John, Tomás and Amelia tragically lost their lives when the family’s car plunged into Lough Foyle one fateful night in August 2020, is a visual nod to how Donegal woman Geraldine’s Mullan’s life has changed irrevocably since the fun-filled family photos that adorn the walls were taken.

In the print, the silhouette of the monument in the foreground is transfixing, as the sun rises on the still waters beyond.

“I lost all my family in the sea there, in the Foyle, and I’ve nothing but bad memories unfortunately of that night,” Geraldine (47) says quietly.

“When it came to putting something up at the scene, it was actually Kevin Barr who made it [the monument] — Kevin would have been the coastguard who got in to me, in the water that night, and got me out.

“For me, John, Tomás and Amelia were my ray of light, they were my everything. John loved nature, he loved anything to do with wood, so the railway sleepers were tying it all back to nature.”

The tribute incorporates the colours of the rainbow as Amelia loved them. “Amelia’s in middle — the middle sleeper — but there’s only six colours because she was only six, she would have been seven in the October,” Geraldine says.

“They are all pointing in the direction of Moville because we were heading home that night. Amelia didn’t like the dark, so I got three lights. And the marble is the same marble that’s on their headstone.

“I got to know Kevin and his wife and their two little girls since the accident. I suppose for him, it was full circle because that night in the water, the two of us, it was a struggle to get us out of the water, it was rough. So, I suppose there was healing in it for him as well.

“I stop there when I’m driving to work and on the way home, it’s hard to pass the scene but when I do I stop and say a prayer,” Geraldine adds.

Geraldine is a highly regarded Acute Oncology/Haematology Clinical Nurse Specialist in Letterkenny General Hospital.

“It’s a post that was set up in response to Covid,” she explains. “Patients who are on chemo, if they run into any problems, I would be their link person. They ring in and then the whole idea is to try and keep them out of casualty in so far as possible. It’s a new service that I’m setting up. I did the interview on the Monday and then we’d the accident on the Thursday, so I just went back to work last February.

Geraldine Mullan at The Hope Centre

“I love my patients and I’ve been in oncology now for 15 years and because of John I was able to do my Masters because I used to go up and down to Galway. It’s the patients that get me through every day. When I go in there, I can take off the name ‘Geraldine Mullan’ and just put on the name ‘Geraldine the nurse’ and be there for the patients.”

In addition to working part-time, Geraldine also founded and runs The Mullan Hope Centre.

“After the accident I didn’t have anybody to run the garden centre,” Geraldine says. “John would have been in the business for 25 years, he had it well established, but when it comes to the gardening skills, John would have always said to me, ‘do what you’re good at’.

“The community have been so good to me since the accident, I wanted to give back to the community. A few of us got together and were chatting, and the idea came up for The Mullan Hope Centre. ‘Mullan’ obviously because it would be dedicated to John, Tomás and Amelia, because I have nothing but good memories of the four of us over there.

“The ‘Hope’ stands for ‘Hub of positive energy’. John, Tomás and Amelia were full of life. Amelia was only six, Tomás was 14 and John was 49, so they still had their whole lives to live, and unfortunately due to the nature of our accident, they were all taken abruptly.

“I’m grieving — yes, I’ve lost my husband, I’ve lost my children — but for Tomás and Amelia’s friends, they’ve lost a school friend. For John, there’s customers who have lost a loyal friend and businessman, so the whole community is suffering.

“I just wanted to create a space where people could come and yes, it is difficult. The first day opening was very bittersweet because the three people I wanted there, weren’t there, but it was because of them that it was a beautiful day. The community came out in force and supported us, and that’s how it started.”

Prior to opening, a representative from the Sunflower Festival, organised by the Redcastle Village Association, got in touch to say the 2021 event would honour John, Tomás and Amelia. The festival encourages people to plant sunflowers, and Amelia had enjoyed participating the previous year.

“We opened on July 4, 2021 and it was a family day in conjunction with the festival,” Geraldine says. “The sunflowers were in bloom at that stage, it was beautiful. We had music and arts and crafts, there was so many different activities.

“The community have been absolutely brilliant. I’m originally from county Galway but Moville is home for me, and the way they’ve looked after me since the accident… I can’t thank them enough, because I know John, Tomás and Amelia would be so proud of them all. I’d like to think they are looking down with pride on everybody that has supported the centre since it opened.

“John would have always said, ‘plant a seed and see how it grows’ and that’s kind of how it is with the centre and the different things we’ve held.

“For me it’s all about family, I don’t have my family anymore, but to see families laughing and being able to enjoy themselves, that means a lot. I know John, Tomás and Amelia would love that too, and it’s lovely to see Amelia’s friends and Tomás’ friends being there because they’re my connection to them.”

Although Geraldine finds “every day difficult”, she was keen to do “something positive” to mark the first anniversary of her loved one’s passing and held a family fun day at the centre. Tomás and Amelia’s friends were involved and Geraldine says: “there was tears but there was also smiles, and it is very rewarding to see the smiles on their faces.”

The Sunflower Festival, formerly centred around a village or two in Donegal, went nationwide as people across the country got involved in solidarity Geraldine, who visited various schools and organisations throughout Ireland to see the displays and give talks.

“It was lovely to see people getting involved, people that don’t know me or John, Tomás or Amelia,” Geraldine says.

“The sunflower is a sign of hope and I look for hope each and every day. They follow the sun throughout the day and if there’s no sun, they look to each other for energy. They are the flower of Ukraine and they are the flower for the hospice.”

The centre launched indoor farmers markets “as a way for local businesses to showcase their talent”, held charity concerts and bike rides, and Amelia’s Glad Rags for Hope fashion show to mark what would have been the ‘little fashion queen’s’ eighth birthday.

The centre hosted themed Halloween and Christmas events. Geraldine is planning an holistic weekend to run this summer because mental health is very important to her. In April, a horticulture course will take place, which ties in with the centre’s former life as Moville Garden Centre.

Sharing memories of her late husband, son and daughter, of family holidays, her children’s accomplishments, and time spent together in the garden centre, Geraldine smiles through her tears, her voice laden with emotion.

“John was my soul mate, he was my best friend from day one,” she says. “He was my one true love. He always put everybody else first and himself last, especially here in the house. Family was everything to him.

“Himself and Tomás were like two peas in a pod, he was the best dad. Music was his way to switch off. In the summer it would be 14-15-hour days, he would come in and pick up the guitar and start playing and teach the kids different chords. I have beautiful memories of him.

“Tomás was the best boy, the best son, the best big brother. The kindest, gentlest boy you could ask for. He was Apple mad and he had his iPhone and AirPods.

“He idolised his little sister. I used to jokingly say that I came third in line because Amelia was number one, Daddy was number two and I was number three, but I didn’t mind that because the two of them were inseparable.

“He loved music, the fiddle and the accordion. I’ve started playing now with Tomás’ fiddle, I’ll never be as good as Tomás was, but I feel close to him when I play it. Tomás brought nothing but joy into my life from day one.

“Last but not least, that little rascal, as I call her, ‘my ray of sunshine’ Amelia. She was born the year after we got married and she completed our beautiful family.

“She was the apple of her daddy’s eye and her big brother, and I wouldn’t blame them as she was just brilliant. Me and her were so alike that sometimes we used to clash; like mother like daughter. If she did get a time out, she’d invariably look at me and I’d start smiling and the time out would finish sooner than it was supposed to.

“She was an independent little lady even though she was six, she was determined. We climbed Croagh Patrick in 2019 and she would have been just five at that stage. She took great pride in that. Like Tomás she’d as many boy friends as she had girl friends.

“She loved her Tik Toks and would get her nannie and grandad involved. She was just a bundle of energy; a gorgeous little girl.”

Geraldine finds birthdays, Mother’s Day and such occasions especially difficult. “Amelia should be making her communion in a couple of months and it will be seeing her wee friends making the communion but she’s not there,” she says.

“Tomás should be 16 on Sunday… the more time without them is a lot harder. I’m functioning, I’m getting on, I’m back at work and I’m doing things, but I would always say I have the public face and I’ve the private face, and the private face is the one that comes home to the empty house. Look it is what it is, I just have to try my best to keep going for them, that’s what they’d want me to do, but it doesn’t make it any easier.

“The Mullan Hope Centre is a way of honouring John, Tomás and Amelia, they were very much a part of the community and I am heartbroken that they are no longer here, but by the centre going from strength to strength, I suppose it’s one way of me remembering them.

“They say a person dies twice. They die when they pass away and they die when you stop talking about them and I’ll never stop talking about John, Tomás and Amelia. As long as The Mullan Hope Centre is there, their memory will live on, in a positive way.”

For more information on The Hope Centre, see www.facebook.com/themullanhope