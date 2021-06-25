The Delta variant will accelerate “significantly” in Ireland, while “every day counts” when it comes to vaccination, chief executive of the HSE Paul Reid has said

This comes as industry representatives have called for an urgent meeting to discuss speculation that the July 5 reopening of indoor dining may be put on hold due to fears of the spread of the Delta variant.

While Ireland is currently in a “strong” position, Mr Reid said the Delta variant poses “a very significant threat” as the ECDC forecast 90pc of cases in Europe will be the Delta variant by August.

“It does always seem that when we are in the departure lounge of exiting this virus, something comes along to stall our progress.

“On the positive side of things, we do go into this threat in a far better situation than we have in the past,” Mr Reid said on RTÉ’s Morning Ireland.

There are 36 people currently in hospital with Covid-19 this morning - the lowest figure since August 2020. There are currently 13 people in intensive care with the virus.

Read More

Mr Reid said another positive is that 84pc of cases in recent weeks are among people under 45, “in essence, a less vulnerable age”.

The HSE chief also said there have been 3.9m doses of Covid vaccine administered as of today, with 2.4m people with at least one dose and 1.5m, or 40pc of the adult population, fully vaccinated.

He said it is “unknown” whether Ireland can live with the increased prevalence of the Delta variant in younger populations and that data from the UK indicates an increase in hospitalisations due to the variant.

“It’s unknown and it’s early days as to what the effects of it [Delta] may be,” Mr Reid said.

“We want to protect the gains that we’ve made and we want to secure them; no one wants to go back to the dark days of January again.”

Mr Reid said “nobody would envy Government” in having to make the “difficult” choice on whether to delay indoor reopening or not.

The HSE chief acknowledged that people want to see the economy and society to further reopen but said this will have to be balanced against what is a “very real and significant threat” from the Delta variant.

“Every 37,000 doses administered is another 1pc of the population protected, so every day counts in this process,” Mr Reid said.

Currently, close to 360,000 people were still waiting for their second dose of AstraZeneca at the start of this week, which means they are at a greater risk from the Delta variant.

Public Health England studies have shown that one dose of any two-dose vaccine is just 33pc effective against the Delta variant.

The HSE have said this cohort will be fully vaccinated by July 19.