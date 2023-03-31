Every child should get a free hot meal in school every day, and here’s why

Social Protection Minister Heather Humphreys speaks to a class in St David’s Primary School, Artane, Dublin, as she announced plans for the roll-out of the Hot School Meals Programme. Photo: Maxwells

Catherine Conlon

Every child should receive one free hot meal in school every day, a government-commissioned evaluation of the state’s school meals scheme has recommended.