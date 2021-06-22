Every €1 invested in education projects reaps €12 in social benefit, Rethink Ireland report finds

Every €1 invested in education by the Rethink Ireland initiative resulted in a €12 benefit to society, the organisation says.

The body launched a report today on the impact of the €72million it has invested in social innovation projects over the past five years.

Since 2016, Rethink Ireland (previously known as Social Innovation Fund Ireland), has helped almost 1,000 people overcome barriers and enter the workforce, created 30 different funds to work towards positive social impact, supported 246 social innovations, and created over 500 jobs in the social innovation sector.

The non-profit organisation, which provides cash grants and business supports to charities and social enterprises, also launched their Manifesto for Ireland’s future, aspiring to achieve “human prosperity on a healthy flourishing planet” by 2030.

At the launch, Taoiseach Micheál Martin said: “The pandemic has presented many challenges over the last 15 months. One of the lessons we have learnt is that we need inclusive and sustainable approaches to the challenges facing our society. Innovation and new ways of problem solving will be required in the post-Covid-19 future. And the many projects supported by Rethink Ireland demonstrate this in action.”

The Taoiseach said the government is pledging particular support to social innovation projects in the areas of climate justice and rural community development, and is currently moving forward with a new national philanthropy policy which “will create an understanding of the philanthropy sector, and its importance to civil society, support knowledge and capacity development, and identify what is required for the sector to thrive and maximise potential”.

Organisations supported by Rethink Ireland include FoodCloud, which works to combat food waste; iScoil, an online learning community offering young people out of school an alternative path to learning, accreditation and progression; and Amal Women’s Association, a Muslim-led service, responding to the needs of women with a connection to the Muslim faith and culture in Ireland.

Rethink Ireland also unveiled the results of an evaluation conducted by the UNESCO Child and Family Research Centre at NUI Galway, which assessed the impact of their three-year €7.5 million Education Fund. The fund provides a wide range of supports to help students overcome barriers to education.

The evaluation demonstrated that for every €1 which was invested into education projects, a social return on investment of €12 was achieved. Students participating in the evaluation also experienced ‘a personal transformation’ evident in increased maturity, independence, confidence and a sense of achievement.

Speaking at today's launch, Dalton Philips, Chair of Rethink Ireland, said: “For Rethink Ireland, the numbers are only a part of the full impact story. We put great effort and investment into measuring the effects our work has on real lives. Who benefits from our support? What change, if any, happens, as a result? The Education Fund evaluation is an example of this in practice.’’