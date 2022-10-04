All lanes have reopened following a collision on the southbound M50 during rush-hour traffic.
The incident occurred between junction 5 Finglas and junction 6 Blanchardstown just after 5pm and emergency services were called.
Traffic was reduced to one lane for a time, but the incident has since been cleared and the motorway is fully open.
Dublin Fire Brigade responded to the collision and it has urged road users to “concentrate on your driving”.
Traffic is still heavy on the southbound motorway between junction 5 Finglas and junction 6 Blanchardstown, and between the Finglas exit and the M1 junction.
Traffic is also heavy northbound between junction 11 Balrathory and junction 9 Red Cow.