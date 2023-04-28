Evening headlines: Saoirse Ronan opens up about ‘very, very close’ friendship with Paul Mescal; Watch the moment Joe Biden forgets he visited Ireland

Here are the top stories from Independent.ie this evening.

Elderly woman (70) was shaken and upset after being ‘thrown’ to the ground on Dublin street, court hears

An Australian woman has been accused of attacking and injuring an elderly woman “thrown” to the ground on a Dublin street. Elizabeth Windsor, 48, who had accommodation in Dublin and recently in Laois, appeared at Dublin District Court today charged with assault causing harm to the woman, 70, on Suffolk Street on April 8.

Legendary Horslips guitarist Johnny Fean dies at the age of 71

Horslips guitarist Johnny Fean has passed away at the age of 71, with the rock band paying tribute to their “best friend” and “guitar hero” of over 50 years.

Hilarious moment Joe Biden forgets he visited Ireland

Man charged over violent brawl in Longford shop that shocked bystanders

A man in his late teens has been arrested and charged in connection to a violent brawl that saw horrified staff and customers inside a Longford shop watch on in terror as two men traded blows in broad daylight.

Lidl reduces price of milk for first time since 2009 but other retailers must follow, consumer group says

Lidl has announced a 10c cut to its two-litre carton of milk - the first cut to milk in 14 years, but while “positive” others must respond with drops now too, a consumer expert stated.

Newborn baby died due to pneumonia from common but undetected Strep B infection

The parents of a baby boy who died from a common but undetected infection during a home birth in Dublin three years ago have welcomed new HSE guidelines for testing pregnant women for Group Strep B infection.

Saoirse Ronan opens up about ‘very, very close’ friendship with Paul Mescal

Saoirse Ronan has opened up about her “genuine friendship” with fellow Irish star Paul Mescal. The pair play a married couple in upcoming dystopian sci-fi thriller Foe.

Leinster’s James Ryan hits out at EPCR ticket prices as Antoine Dupont promises ‘fitter, fresher’ Toulouse

The Heineken Champions Cup clash between Leinster and Toulouse will attract more than 45,000 fans to the Aviva Stadium, but home captain James Ryan believes the tournament organisers EPCR’s ticket-pricing strategy is the reason the eagerly anticipated clash is not a sellout.

Man threw dirty cat litter on top of wife and hit her with bicycle wheel during assault, court told

A husband threw used and dirty cat litter on top of his wife during an alleged assault at their Co Clare home on Wednesday evening, a court has heard.

Man (64) who poisoned colleague’s coffee with sewage water is jailed

A man accused of poisoning a co-worker's coffee with sewage water to get more overtime has been jailed for eight months.