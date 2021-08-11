Evening and weekend clinics will be available in a bid to boost the Covid-19 vaccine roll-out to 280,000 children aged 12 to 15.

Hundreds of pharmacists have signed up to give the Covid-19 jab to this age group, with many planning to provide special out-of-hours clinics.

Many of the 650 GPs who are also involved in the vaccination drive are expected to hand out the jabs to the youngest age group to be vaccinated against the virus so far.

The registration portal for the 12-15 age group will open tomorrow and the first vaccines could be given out to some children as early as this weekend.

Read More

Officials are aiming to make the process as convenient as possible for parents in a bid to encourage take-up.

Most of the youngsters will be directed to attend a HSE vaccination centre which will include weekend clinics beginning on Saturday or Sunday.

Almost 75pc of the adult population are now fully vaccinated, while 82pc have received a first dose of vaccine.

Darragh O’Loughlin, of the Irish Pharmacy Union, said around 320 pharmacies were giving Pfizer vaccines but this will rise to more than 700 from this week.

“Several were holding clinics between 6-8pm and this is to continue,” he said.

“Over half of the Irish population lives within one kilometre of a pharmacy and 85pc live within five kilometres.

“This enhanced local availability of the Pfizer vaccine will provide a further major incentive for people to be vaccinated and this in turn will help Ireland turn the corner.”

Donegal GP Dr Denis McCauley said he would vaccinate a son or daughter if they were in this age group.

But compared to other age groups there are differences in that the virus does not pose a significant threat to them and consent is being given by a third party, a parent or guardian, said Dr McCauley, of the Irish Medical Organisation.

Parents or guardians will have to fill out and sign a lengthy consent form and say they have read and understood information about the vaccine, including very rare known side effects.

Children must be accompanied to the vaccination by an adult, otherwise it will not go ahead.

Damien McCallion, who oversees the vaccination roll-out by the HSE, said it is planned to “hold back clinic spaces so that if we do get a high initial registration” spaces will be available.

“We are conscious it can suit parents over a weekend,” he said.

The HSE is also looking at setting up some walk-in clinics where a parent and child can register and consent.

Dr McCauley said vaccination will benefit a child with underlying illness or who is living in a home where a ­member of the household is medically at risk.

“It would stop the very rare person in this age group ­getting sick.

“You are also talking about the impact it would have on their schooling, class and ­community.”

It comes as 1,508 new cases of the virus were confirmed yesterday. There were 206 Covid-19 patients in hospital, down from 217 on Monday.

They include 33 patients in intensive care, a fall of one from the previous day.

Chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan said people who have tested positive need to isolate and co-operate with HSE contact tracing teams.

“It is also important for fully vaccinated people who have potential symptoms to have a PCR test as soon as possible because they can still transmit the virus to other people.”