Evanne Ní Chuilinn ‘delighted’ with pregnancy as she pulls out of RTÉ’s Olympic coverage 

RTÉ sports broadcaster Evanne Ní Chuilin has said that she is “delighted” to be pregnant with baby number three after a successful round of IVF.

The well-known presenter was due to fly to Toyko this week to cover the Olympics with the rest of the RTÉ team but a surprise pregnancy put a halt to her plans.

While she and husband Brian Fitzsimons are over the moon with her news that they are expecting a sibling to Séimi (9) and Peigi (6), Evanne has been suffering from severe morning sickness as a result.

“I’m just over 13 weeks pregnant and I have very bad hyperemesis so I feel awful. I have to eat every few hours,” she told the RTÉ Guide.

“We’re delighted. It’s been a long road. People are shocked when I tell them because I think they make assumptions when you have a nine and a six-year-old, that you’re done.”

The Kilkenny native also addressed the silence that sometimes surrounds fertility issues in Ireland and said they were lucky that treatment worked for them.

“Thankfully, IVF worked first time. It’s disheartening each month when it doesn’t happen for you and people don’t really talk about it. Everyone has a journey with that stuff and this has been ours,” she said.

A big fan of the Olympics, Evanne was due to travel to Toyko this week with fellow RTÉ sports anchors Jacqui Hurley and Des Cahill, but she had to pull out due to being unvaccinated and also pregnant.

“I love the Olympics and I was meant to go out there. It is the first time RTÉ is covering the Games live from inside the venue but I had to pull out,” she said.

“But I’m pulling out for the best possible reason and for the only reason I would pull out; for my family and my health. Even pre-Covid, I probably wouldn’t have travelled as I get so sick with hyperemesis. I wouldn’t be able for it. I feel so grateful to be where I am, even though I’m so sick.”

She said her career will have to take a back seat this year as she focuses all her energy on her third pregnancy.

Instead, she will be presenting the Paralympics from Dublin in August which will be “much safer” for her. She reckons that along with the Olympics, it will give everyone a much-needed boost.

“We’re all going to get such a blast of joy at watching our athletes on a world stage. We forget how brilliant it is to see our athletes winning Olympic medals,” she said.

In terms of taking home some silverware, she cited Annalise Murphy in the sailing and said it will be “interesting” to see how the Rugby Sevens will perform. While in the Paralympics, it’s swimming and athletics.

“For me, there’s nothing like the Paralympics. They’re not only fighting to be the best in the world but also to overcome disability and I think that’s fascinating,” she said.