Fears generated by the tsumani of second wave Covid-19 infection gripping parts of Europe could curb the extent to which this country will open up for Christmas, despite signals the virus is on course to be driven “right down“ by early December.

Ireland and Finland are currently the only two European countries where there is a fall in the 14-day incidence of the disease. Although there is still a “distance to go” here, with ongoing high levels of the virus including 591 new cases yesterday, the restrictions are working.

However, chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan said yesterday his team will be looking for advice from the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control as part of their overall analysis on how to best manage the control of the virus over the festive season.

HSE chief clinical officer Dr Colm Henry earlier warned that “shocking” levels of the virus are now sweeping through some European countries.

He warned it is an important reminder how a national outbreak can deteriorate and pointed to Switzerland which had 2,500 cases a week in mid-September and is now fighting 50,000 infections a week.

However, both medics acknowledged the importance of Christmas to Irish people.

Dr Holohan said the lower the number of daily cases are in early December, the greater flexibility there will be to ease lockdown restrictions.

He was speaking as a further three deaths were reported yesterday along with 591 new cases of the virus.

There are encouraging signs that the spread of infection here, which had been increasing in older people, is falling again.

However, Dr Holohan said he found it “offensive” that there was a view by some commentators that “if you are above a certain age or have an underlying illness” that your death is not as important as any other death.

All deaths from Covid-related illness need to be prevented, he stressed.

Prof Philip Nolan, who is tracking the virus, said: “We estimate the reproduction number at 0.7 to 0.9.”

However, it could be even lower still at 0.5. The lower the number, the less the virus is spreading.

He said the average daily incidence of Covid-19 has halved in the last two weeks and it is now falling by 5pc a day. It needs to be at 6-8pc in the next two weeks.

There are now three to five deaths from the virus a day but this is expected to decline in due course.

The evidence is that the average number of contacts a person confirmed with the virus has is falling - down from around four in recent weeks to around two or three.

Dr Holohan said: “The 19-to-24-year-old age group has achieved a dramatic reduction in incidence, from 450 per 100,000 to 150 per 100,000 in two weeks.

“They have also halved their contacts in the past five weeks. We all need to recognise the efforts of our young people and I thank them.”

Yesterday’s cases included 120 in Dublin, 75 in Donegal, 50 in Cork, 46 in Kerry and 44 in Limerick .The remaining 256 cases were spread across 20 other counties.

Earlier in the Dáil, Tánaiste Leo Varadkar said he did not want to “provide misinformation about what people would be able to do in December. He said he would make no promises because “in two or three week’s time we might have to turn around and say we’re not going to be able to do that”.

Meanwhile, there is renewed concern about a drop-off in A&E attendances and fears that people who need to have worrying symptoms checked are shunning hospitals again.

The Irish Hospital Consultants Association (IHCA) raised concerns about a lack of consultants and capacity in Ireland’s cancer services that is leaving many patients with the disease waiting months to see a specialist.

Speaking in a video interview released by the IHCA, St Vincent’s Hospital cancer specialist Prof John Crown said cancer care is complex and Ireland’s health system is “already creaking at the seams and is at risk of being in real trouble”.

Difficulty in getting timely access to consultant appointments and testing equipment to monitor cancer treatment response, regression or progression is a key barrier that many patients face, he said.

“The last thing patients need to hear is that we’d like to get you this scan, but we can’t do it for a month… treatment delayed is treatment denied.”

Earlier, HSE chief Paul Reid said consultants are warning they are having to carry out much “higher risk” interventions on some patients who should have been treated earlier. “If people need urgent care, please come forward,” he added.

HSE clinical adviser Dr Colm Henry again appealed to people who need emergency care to attend A&E department.

He said there is still a lower level of prostate cancers being seen this year, although lung and breast cancer diagnoses are more or less on par with last year.There has been some modelling in the UK on delayed presentation and they have predicted excess deaths in two cancers of between 6,000-8,000. He said capacity in rapid access cancer clinics is now being increased.

