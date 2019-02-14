European Court of Justice rules two-tier pay scales for Irish teachers not discriminatory on age grounds

The European Court of Justice (ECJ) has ruled that two-tier pay scales for teachers in Ireland are not discriminatory on age grounds.

The European Court of Justice (ECJ) has ruled that two-tier pay scales for teachers in Ireland are not discriminatory on age grounds.

The case was taken by the primary teachers’ union, the INTO, on behalf of two members, Tomás Horgan and Claire Keegan, who were employed after January 2011, when lower pay scales were introduced.

The INTO argued that the lower scales disproportionately affected younger teachers, with over 70pc of new entrants to primary teaching in 2011 aged 25 or under. Initially, the case went to the Labour Court, which referred it to Europe last year.

But in its verdict today the ECJ said that the difference in treatment resulted from the date of recruitment, and not the age of the new entrant.

“The only relevant criterion for the purposes of applying the new rules on the salary scale and classification on that scale is whether the person concerned is a ‘new entrant to the public service as of 1 January 2011’, regardless of the age of the public servant at the date at which he or she was recruited.

“Accordingly, that criterion, which renders the application of the new rules dependant exclusively on the date of recruitment as an objective and neutral factor, is manifestly unconnected to any taking into account of the age of the persons recruited,” the ruling stated.

The decision comes as a blow to the INTO, and other teacher unions who are involved in a campaign to end two-tier pay scales, but the INTO has vowed to fight on.

INTO president Joe Killeen said the response of the ECJ to the questions posed to it by the Labour Court was “a bitter disappointment”.

He criticised the Luxembourg-based court for not “taking the time to hold an oral hearing where Tomás and Claire could have set out their specific case. Such an opportunity would have enabled them to counter the concerns expressed in the judgment and speak to the merits of this particular age discrimination case".

The case now returns to the Labour Court where the two teachers, supported by INTO, will reply in detail to the ECJ responses.

Mr Killeen said they will “ask the Labour Court to find that what looks on its face like age-linked discrimination is exactly that.”

The INTO president went on to say that “this case is just one strand, albeit an important one, of our consistent opposition to the cuts imposed on new entrants. Whether through negotiation, court challenge or industrial action, INTO will stand with our members until the blot of inequality is obliterated.”

Online Editors