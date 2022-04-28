Europe will be the ones with the final word on any countrywide ban on turf

The European Commission will have the final say on regulations underpinning the Government’s plan to ban turf and could veto exemptions to support small rural communities.

Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael ministers want the ban to be delayed during the current energy crisis, and want the size of towns or villages exempt from the ban to be increased above the proposed 500-people limit.

Green Party leader Eamon Ryan is receiving demands from his coalition colleagues to review the yet to be introduced regulations. However, there are fears any significant changes to the rules could be shot down by the European Commission, or lead to legal action by coal companies who will also see their products banned.

Last night, Taoiseach Micheál Martin told his parliamentary party “the real villain is smoky coal” and said there will be no regulations which will affect “traditional turf practices”. Mr Martin said the rights of people who have turf on their land will also be protected.

However, he said the finalised regulations will have to be referred to the European Commission.

At the Fine Gael parliamentary party meeting, former minister Charlie Flanagan said Mr Ryan should keep TDs fully informed on the drafting of the regulations.

Mr Flanagan also said he hoped the minister will take on board the suggestion Fine Gael TDs made at a fiery meeting with Mr Ryan on Tuesday.

The ongoing row comes as the Government voted down a Sinn Féin motion calling for the turf ban to be ditched and the abolishment of carbon taxes.

Sinn Féin finance spokesperson Pearse Doherty said their motion would reduce the cost of petrol by 13c and diesel by 9pc, while a tank of home heating oil would cost €113 less.

“Workers and families are under intense pressure as a result of the rising cost of energy,” Mr Doherty said. “While the Government cannot insulate everyone from every price increase, they can and they must do more,” he added.

Carbon tax is due to increase by €7.50 to €41 per tonne on Sunday, May 1.

In the Dáil during Leader’s Questions, the Taoiseach accused Sinn Féin of “duplicity” in its motion opposing a ban on the commercial sale and distribution of turf.

“There is no ban. There is no ban on the use of turf in rural Ireland and there will be no ban for the remainder of the year,” Mr Martin said in response to Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald.

“Your motion is duplicitous, by essentially getting rid of the context,” he added.

Ms McDonald said the Taoiseach “couldn’t even convince his own backbenchers of the merits of this plan”.

This was “despite the fact that people in rural Ireland, particularly older people, people on lower incomes with no alternative, will struggle and struggle badly,” she said.

She said she wanted to ask again that the Government not proceed and for “common sense to prevail”.

“This ban is the wrong move at the wrong time. It’s unfair, it alienates communities, and it will be unworkable,” she added.

Meanwhile, Social Protection Minister Heather Humphreys said the Government is not “at war” and insisted the practice of cutting turf will die out eventually. Ms Humphreys made her intervention at Cabinet, telling colleagues that it will not be an issue for Government as long as the small turf cutter is left alone.

“The right to cut turf in your own bog is a long held Irish tradition.”

She said young people have “busy lives” and the “last thing” they want to do is to cut turf in the bog “with blisters on their hands”.

“This will die out in time, I’ve no doubt about that. The Taosieach is clear and the Government is very clear that people who continue to cut turf for their own domestic use will continue to do so,” she said.