A Co Tyrone woman who scooped £27m in the Euromillions draw has been found dead.

Margaret Loughrey, from Strabane, won the money in 2013.

At the time it was the largest ever jackpot win in Northern Ireland.

The cause of her death is not yet known.

However, it is understood she passed away suddenly.

Local councillor Paul Gallagher, a neighbour, said the town was in shock at the news.

“Margaret was well known and did a lot of good, charitable work around the town,” he said.

“People are shocked today.”

A PSNI spokesman said: “Police received a report of the sudden death of a woman at the Ballycolman Lane area of Strabane on Thursday September 2.

“A post mortem is due to take place but at this stage, the death is not being treated as suspicious.”

Ms Loughrey, who was aged in her 50s, matched five numbers and two lucky stars in the draw in November 2013.

In an interview at the time, she said that on the day she bought the ticket, Margaret had been to the job market to get an application form for a job with a charity.

“Got up on Wednesday morning, checked the ticket, just had a notion, checked the ticket and that was it - five numbers, two stars, happy days,” she told the BBC in 2013.

“I never panicked. I’m level-headed and I know I’ll think it all through and do the right thing, see to the right people.

“It’s in my name at the minute, it’s £27m, it’s not going to be mine, it’s going to be spread around.

“No point having £27m and being lonely. That can’t make me happy, that can only make me happy that everybody else’s happy and so far everybody is absolutely delighted.”